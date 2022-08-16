Strategies to counter online hate, especially when directed towards (religious) minorities and vulnerable communities

While the importance of the internet in today’s society as a driver of communication, gateway to vast amounts of information and enabler of socio-political participation to any type of social group is irrefutable, the drastic advancement in digital and communication technologies have posed numerous problems in its catalyzation and diffusion of disinformation, extremist content and hate speech. Some journalists and researchers have therefore made it their mission to prevent citizens from extremism and to counter fake news through diverse projects. Which strategies do they use and how efficient aree they? In this episode of Our Voice, Rufine Songué speaks to Maral Jekta and Mina Dennert about their contribution to the fight against extremism.

Maral Jekta is a research associate in the RISE project, which provides resources by and for youth on pluralism, religion, gender, and countering extremism in general.

Mina Dennert a journalist, author, lecturer, moderator and founder I Am Here International, a citizen-driven, anti-online-hate movement, countering hate speech and misinformation online.

This discussion is part of the project Get the Trolls Out! which is led by the Media Diversity Institute (MDI) and works to counter anti-religious hate speech through exposing individuals and organisations, finding and debunking dangerous narratives in the media, and educating young people how to spot and respond to online trolls.