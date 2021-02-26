discurs #8

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 21 Stunden anhörbar.

(wie) kann techno politisch sein?

wir finden, eine möglichkeit sind soli-compilations.

ein paar solcher projekte werden wir heute vorstellen und unsere liebsten tracks daraus anhören.

die compilations:

https://physicallysick.bandcamp.com/album/physically-sick

https://hausofaltr.bandcamp.com/album/hoa010

https://physicallysick3.bandcamp.com/album/physically-sick-3

https://kashevtapes.bandcamp.com/album/ksh03-sonic-resistance-a-compilation-for-rojava

https://physicallysick2.bandcamp.com/album/physically-sick-2




alte sendungen kann mensch nachhören unter:

https://soundcloud.com/autonome_zaertlichkeit/sets/discurs

 