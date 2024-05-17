FRANTIC FREAKSHOW: Cosmic Backseat Education

Indie-Folk & Americana, der manchmal wie aus der Zeitkapsel klingt. Musik von neuen Alben von Jessica Pratt, Blitzen Trapper, Ella Ronen, Ana Lua Caiano, Grace Cummings, Owen, Myriam Gendron, Iron and Wine, Dana Gavanski, Erika Angell u.a.
Playlist:
|
|
Artist
|
Track
|
Album
|
Label
|
|
1.
|
Blitzen Trapper
|
Cosmic Backseat Education
|
100s Of 1000s, Millions of Billions
|
Yep Roc
|
|
2.
|
Blitzen Trapper
|
Cheap Fantastical Takedown
|
100s Of 1000s, Millions of Billions
|
Yep Roc
|
|
3.
|
Iron And Wine
|
Anyone´s Game
|
Light Verse
|
Sub Pop
|
|
4.
|
Iron And Wine
|
Taken By Surprise
|
Light Verse
|
Sub Pop
|
|
5.
|
Owen
|
A Reckoning
|
The Falls Of Sioux
|
Big Scary Monsters
|
|
6.
|
Marry Waterson & Adrian Crowley
|
Undear Sphere
|
Cuckoo Storm
|
One Little Independent
|
|
7.
|
Ella Ronen
|
Truth
|
The Girl With No Skin
|
BB*Island
|
|
8.
|
Ella Ronen
|
The Mall
|
The Girl With No Skin
|
BB*Island
|
|
9.
|
Ana Lua Caiano
|
Os Meus Sapatos Não Tocam Nos Teus
|
Vou Ficar Neste Quadrado
|
Glitterbeat
|
|
10.
|
Ana Lua Caiano
|
Vou Ficar Neste Quadrado
|
Vou Ficar Neste Quadrado
|
Glitterbeat
|
|
11.
|
Dana Gavanski
|
How To Feel Uncomfortable
|
Late Slap
|
Full Time Hobby
|
|
12.
|
Dana Gavanski
|
Ears Were Growing
|
Late Slap
|
Full Time Hobby
|
|
13.
|
Jessica Pratt
|
Better Hate
|
Here In The Pitch
|
City Slang
|
|
14.
|
Jessica Pratt
|
Get Your Head Out
|
Here In The Pitch
|
City Slang
|
|
15.
|
Grace Cummings
|
I´m Getting Married To The War
|
Ramona
|
ATO
|
|
16.
|
Myriam Gendron
|
La Belle Francoise (Pour Sylvie)
|
Mayday
|
Thrill Jockey
|
|
17.
|
Erika Angell
|
Up My Sleeves
|
The Obsession With Her Voice
|
Constellation
|
|
18.
|
Erika Angell
|
Never Tried To Run
|
The Obsession With Her Voice
|
Constellation
|
|
19.
|
Kee Avil
|
Felt
|
Spine
|
Constellation
|
|
20.
|
Moor Mother
|
All The Money Feat. Alya Al Sultani
|
The Great Ballout
|
Anti
|