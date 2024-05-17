FRANTIC FREAKSHOW: Cosmic Backseat Education

FRANTIC FREAKSHOW: Cosmic Backseat Education

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 23 Stunden anhörbar.

OWEN – the falls of sioux.jpg

Lizenz: 
Keine (all rights reserved)
Quelle: 
Owen -thefallsofsioux albumcover

 

Indie-Folk & Americana, der manchmal wie aus der Zeitkapsel klingt. Musik von neuen Alben von Jessica Pratt, Blitzen Trapper, Ella Ronen, Ana Lua Caiano, Grace Cummings, Owen, Myriam Gendron, Iron and Wine, Dana Gavanski, Erika Angell  u.a.  

 

Playlist:

 

Artist

Track

Album

Label

 

1.

Blitzen Trapper

Cosmic Backseat Education

100s Of 1000s, Millions of Billions

Yep Roc

 

2.

Blitzen Trapper

Cheap Fantastical Takedown

100s Of 1000s, Millions of Billions

Yep Roc

 

3.

Iron And Wine

Anyone´s Game

Light Verse

Sub Pop

 

4.

Iron And Wine

Taken By Surprise

Light Verse

Sub Pop

 

5.

Owen

A Reckoning

The Falls Of Sioux

Big Scary Monsters

 

6.

Marry Waterson & Adrian Crowley

Undear Sphere

Cuckoo Storm

One Little Independent

 

7.

Ella Ronen

Truth

The Girl With No Skin

BB*Island

 

8.

Ella Ronen

The Mall

The Girl With No Skin

BB*Island

 

9.

Ana Lua Caiano

Os Meus Sapatos Não Tocam Nos Teus

Vou Ficar Neste Quadrado

Glitterbeat

 

10.

Ana Lua Caiano

Vou Ficar Neste Quadrado

Vou Ficar Neste Quadrado

Glitterbeat

 

11.

Dana Gavanski

How To Feel Uncomfortable

Late Slap

Full Time Hobby

 

12.

Dana Gavanski

Ears Were Growing

Late Slap

Full Time Hobby

 

13.

Jessica Pratt

Better Hate

Here In The Pitch

City Slang

 

14.

Jessica Pratt

Get Your Head Out

Here In The Pitch

City Slang

 

15.

Grace Cummings

I´m Getting Married To The War

Ramona

ATO

 

16.

Myriam Gendron

La Belle Francoise (Pour Sylvie)

Mayday

Thrill Jockey

 

17.

Erika Angell

Up My Sleeves

The Obsession With Her Voice

Constellation

 

18.

Erika Angell

Never Tried To Run

The Obsession With Her Voice

Constellation

 

19.

Kee Avil

Felt

Spine

Constellation

 

20.

Moor Mother

All The Money Feat. Alya Al Sultani

The Great Ballout

Anti

 
Spendet für ein aktives freies Radio in Freiburg!