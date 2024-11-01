FRANTIC FREAKSHOW: Die Klasse von 1994

Die Klasse von 1994 – ein Zeitsprung 30 Jahre zurück mit Musik von Soundgarden, Hole, Gang Starr, Beastie Boys, Ween, Laika, Portishead, Melvins, Jeff Buckley, Pavement, The Prodigy und Method Man.
Playlist:
|
|
Artist
|
Track
|
Album
|
Label
|
|
1.
|
Tindersticks
|
New World
|
Soft Tissue
|
City Slang
|
|
2.
|
Tindersticks
|
Always A Stranger
|
Soft Tissue
|
City Slang
|
|
3.
|
Tindersticks
|
Nancy
|
Soft Tissue
|
City Slang
|
|
4.
|
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
|
Wild God
|
Wild God
|
PIAS
|
|
5.
|
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
|
Final Rescue Attempt
|
Wild God
|
PIAS
|
|
6.
|
Gang Starr
|
ALONGWAYTOGO
|
Hard To Earn
|
Chrysalis
|
|
7.
|
Beastie Boys
|
Get It Together
|
Ill Communication
|
Capitol
|
|
8.
|
Method Man
|
Release Yo´delf (Prodigy Remiix)
|
|
|
|
9.
|
Portishead
|
Sour Times
|
Dummy
|
Go! Discs
|
|
10.
|
Laika
|
Sugar Daddy
|
Silver Apples Of The Moon
|
Too Pure
|
|
11.
|
Ween
|
Voodoo Lady
|
Chocolate & Cheese
|
Elektra
|
|
12.
|
Pavement
|
Cut Your Hair
|
Crooked Rain Crooked Rain
|
Matador
|
|
13.
|
Hole
|
Violet
|
Live Through This
|
City Slang
|
|
14.
|
Melvins
|
Revolve
|
Stoner Witch
|
Atlantic
|
|
15.
|
Soundgarden
|
Spoonman
|
Superunknown
|
A&M
|
|
16.
|
Jeff Buckley
|
Grace
|
Grace
|
Sony
|