FRANTIC FREAKSHOW: Die Klasse von 1994

Die Klasse von 1994 – ein Zeitsprung 30 Jahre zurück mit Musik von Soundgarden, Hole, Gang Starr, Beastie Boys, Ween, Laika, Portishead, Melvins, Jeff Buckley, Pavement, The Prodigy und Method Man. 

Playlist:

 

Artist

Track

Album

Label

 

1.

Tindersticks

New World

Soft Tissue

City Slang

 

2.

Tindersticks

Always A Stranger

Soft Tissue

City Slang

 

3.

Tindersticks

Nancy

Soft Tissue

City Slang

 

4.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Wild God

Wild God

PIAS

 

5.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Final Rescue Attempt

Wild God

PIAS

 

6.

Gang Starr

ALONGWAYTOGO

 

Hard To Earn

Chrysalis

 

7.

Beastie Boys

Get It Together

Ill Communication

Capitol

 

8.

Method Man

Release Yo´delf (Prodigy Remiix)

 

 

 

9.

Portishead

Sour Times

Dummy

Go! Discs

 

10.

Laika

Sugar Daddy

Silver Apples Of The Moon

Too Pure

 

11.

Ween

Voodoo Lady

Chocolate & Cheese

Elektra

 

12.

Pavement

Cut Your Hair

Crooked Rain Crooked Rain

Matador

 

13.

Hole

Violet

Live Through This

City Slang

 

14.

Melvins

Revolve

Stoner Witch

Atlantic

 

15.

Soundgarden

Spoonman

Superunknown

A&M

 

 

 

16.

Jeff Buckley

Grace

Grace

Sony

 

 

 

