Frantic Freakshow, Freitag 10. Januar 2025, 21-22.30h

Frantic Freakshow, Freitag 10. Januar 2025, 21-22.30h

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 21 Stunden anhörbar.

memorials.jpg

Lizenz: 
Keine (all rights reserved)

Neben Aufräummaßnahmen im persönlichen und auch universalen Bereich durch Father John Misty auf seinem neuen Album „Mahashmashana“ ist mehr oder weniger reduziertes und oftmals zum Sterben schönes Folk-Songwriting von Laura Marling, Kate Bollinger, Christian Lee Hutson und Simon Joyner zu hören, aber auch nocturnale Musik von La Femme, Memorials, Warhaus, MC 900 Ft. Jesus und Laika

 

Playlist:

 

Artist

Track

Album

Label

 

1.

La Femme

Venus

Rock Machine

Idol

 

2.

La Femme

My Generation

Rock Machine

Idol

 

3.

Memorials

Lamplighter

Memorial Waterslides

Fire

 

4.

Memorials

Book Stalls

Memorial Waterslides

Fire

 

5.

Laika

Black Cat Bone

Good Looking Blues

Too Pure

 

6.

MC 900 Ft. Jesus

Falling Elevators

Welcome To My Dream

Nettwerk

 

7.

Warhaus

No Surprise

Karaoke Moon

PIAS

 

8.

Warhaus

Jim Morrison

Karaoke Moon

PIAS

 

9.

Father John Misty

She Cleans Up

Mashashmashana

Bella Union

 

10.

Father John Misty

I Guess Time Just Makes Fools Of Us All

Mashashmashana

Bella Union

 

11.

Kate Bollinger

What´s This About (La La La)

Songs From A Thousand Frames Of Minds

Ghostly International

 

12.

Kate Bollinger

Lonely

Songs From A Thousand Frames Of Minds

Ghostly International

 

13.

Laura Marling

The Shadows

Patterns In Repeat

Chrysalis

 

14.

Laura Marling

Patterns

Patterns In Repeat

Chrysalis

 

15.

Christian Lee Hutson

Tiger

Paradise Pop. 10

Anti

 

16.

Christian Lee Hutson

Water Ballet

Paradise Pop. 10

Anti

 

17.

Simon Joyner

I´m Taking You With Me

Coyote Butterfly

BB*Island

 

18.

Papa M

Ode To Mark White

Ballds Of Harry Houdini

Drag City

 

 

Spendet für ein aktives freies Radio in Freiburg!