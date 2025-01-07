Frantic Freakshow, Freitag 10. Januar 2025, 21-22.30h

Neben Aufräummaßnahmen im persönlichen und auch universalen Bereich durch Father John Misty auf seinem neuen Album „Mahashmashana“ ist mehr oder weniger reduziertes und oftmals zum Sterben schönes Folk-Songwriting von Laura Marling, Kate Bollinger, Christian Lee Hutson und Simon Joyner zu hören, aber auch nocturnale Musik von La Femme, Memorials, Warhaus, MC 900 Ft. Jesus und Laika
Playlist:
|
|
Artist
|
Track
|
Album
|
Label
|
|
1.
|
La Femme
|
Venus
|
Rock Machine
|
Idol
|
|
2.
|
La Femme
|
My Generation
|
Rock Machine
|
Idol
|
|
3.
|
Memorials
|
Lamplighter
|
Memorial Waterslides
|
Fire
|
|
4.
|
Memorials
|
Book Stalls
|
Memorial Waterslides
|
Fire
|
|
5.
|
Laika
|
Black Cat Bone
|
Good Looking Blues
|
Too Pure
|
|
6.
|
MC 900 Ft. Jesus
|
Falling Elevators
|
Welcome To My Dream
|
Nettwerk
|
|
7.
|
Warhaus
|
No Surprise
|
Karaoke Moon
|
PIAS
|
|
8.
|
Warhaus
|
Jim Morrison
|
Karaoke Moon
|
PIAS
|
|
9.
|
Father John Misty
|
She Cleans Up
|
Mashashmashana
|
Bella Union
|
|
10.
|
Father John Misty
|
I Guess Time Just Makes Fools Of Us All
|
Mashashmashana
|
Bella Union
|
|
11.
|
Kate Bollinger
|
What´s This About (La La La)
|
Songs From A Thousand Frames Of Minds
|
Ghostly International
|
|
12.
|
Kate Bollinger
|
Lonely
|
Songs From A Thousand Frames Of Minds
|
Ghostly International
|
|
13.
|
Laura Marling
|
The Shadows
|
Patterns In Repeat
|
Chrysalis
|
|
14.
|
Laura Marling
|
Patterns
|
Patterns In Repeat
|
Chrysalis
|
|
15.
|
Christian Lee Hutson
|
Tiger
|
Paradise Pop. 10
|
Anti
|
|
16.
|
Christian Lee Hutson
|
Water Ballet
|
Paradise Pop. 10
|
Anti
|
|
17.
|
Simon Joyner
|
I´m Taking You With Me
|
Coyote Butterfly
|
BB*Island
|
|
18.
|
Papa M
|
Ode To Mark White
|
Ballds Of Harry Houdini
|
Drag City
|