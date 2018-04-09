Playliste zur Sendung laut&deutlich vom 29.03.2018

Artist Track Release Format Label/ Vertrieb

Daniel Avery Projector Song for Alpha DL Juno

Aris Kindt Several Wolves Swann and Odette CD Kingdomslabel

Aris Kindt Treatise Swann and Odette CD Kingdomslabel

Aunt Orange Muscle Beach Right There DL Karaoke Kalk

Aunt Orange Right There Right There DL Karaoke Kalk

John Maus Bombs away Screen Memories CD Domino Records

John Maus Over Phantom Screen Memories CD Domino Records

The Ex Footfall 27 Passports CD The Ex Rec./ Konkurrent

The Ex This is my car guest 27 Passports CD The Ex Rec./ Konkurrent

The Ex New blank document 27 Passports CD The Ex Rec./ Konkurrent

Ayuune Sule Parimame We have one destiny CD Makkum Records

Ayuune Sule Eye Vim feat. Sarpong We have one destiny CD Makkum Records

Atamina Guhumenga Sycophantic Friends CD Makkum Records

Atamina No one wants to die Sycophantic Friends CD Makkum Records