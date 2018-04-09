Playliste zur Sendung laut&deutlich vom 29.03.2018

|
Artist
|
Track
|
Release
|
Format
|
Label/
Vertrieb
|
Daniel Avery
|
Projector
|
Song for Alpha
|
DL
|
Juno
|
Aris Kindt
|
Several Wolves
|
Swann and Odette
|
CD
|
Kingdomslabel
|
Aris Kindt
|
Treatise
|
Swann and Odette
|
CD
|
Kingdomslabel
|
Aunt Orange
|
Muscle Beach
|
Right There
|
DL
|
Karaoke Kalk
|
Aunt Orange
|
Right There
|
Right There
|
DL
|
Karaoke Kalk
|
John Maus
|
Bombs away
|
Screen Memories
|
CD
|
Domino Records
|
John Maus
|
Over Phantom
|
Screen Memories
|
CD
|
Domino Records
|
The Ex
|
Footfall
|
27 Passports
|
CD
|
The Ex Rec./ Konkurrent
|
The Ex
|
This is my car guest
|
27 Passports
|
CD
|
The Ex Rec./ Konkurrent
|
The Ex
|
New blank document
|
27 Passports
|
CD
|
The Ex Rec./ Konkurrent
|
Ayuune Sule
|
Parimame
|
We have one destiny
|
CD
|
Makkum Records
|
Ayuune Sule
|
Eye Vim feat. Sarpong
|
We have one destiny
|
CD
|
Makkum Records
|
Atamina
|
Guhumenga
|
Sycophantic Friends
|
CD
|
Makkum Records
|
Atamina
|
No one wants to die
|
Sycophantic Friends
|
CD
|
Makkum Records
|
Special Request
|
Lolita / Dub Mix
|
5th Anniversary Comp
|
DL
|
Houndstooth