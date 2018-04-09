laut&deutlich: Playliste zur Sendung laut&deutlich vom 29.03.2018

Artist

Track

Release

Format

Label/

Vertrieb

Daniel Avery

Projector

Song for Alpha

DL

Juno

Aris Kindt

Several Wolves

Swann and Odette

CD

Kingdomslabel

Aris Kindt

Treatise

Swann and Odette

CD

Kingdomslabel

Aunt Orange

Muscle Beach

Right There

DL

Karaoke Kalk

Aunt Orange

Right There

Right There

DL

Karaoke Kalk

John Maus

Bombs away

Screen Memories

CD

Domino Records

John Maus

Over Phantom

Screen Memories

CD

Domino Records

The Ex

Footfall

27 Passports

CD

The Ex Rec./ Konkurrent

The Ex

This is my car guest

27 Passports

CD

The Ex Rec./ Konkurrent

The Ex

New blank document

27 Passports

CD

The Ex Rec./ Konkurrent

Ayuune Sule

Parimame

We have one destiny

CD

 Makkum Records

Ayuune Sule

Eye Vim feat. Sarpong

We have one destiny

CD

 Makkum Records

Atamina

Guhumenga

Sycophantic Friends

CD

Makkum Records

Atamina

No one wants to die

Sycophantic Friends

CD

Makkum Records

Special Request

Lolita / Dub Mix

5th Anniversary Comp

DL

Houndstooth
 