Playlist laut&deutlich am 12.04.2018

|
Artist
|
Track
|
Release
|
Format
|
Label/
Vertrieb
|
Die Wilde Jagd
|
Fremde Welt
|
Uhrwald Orange
|
CD
|
Bureau B
|
Die Wilde Jagd
|
Säuregäule
|
Uhrwald Orange
|
CD
|
Bureau B
|
Locust Fudge
|
No defense
|
Oscillation
|
CD
|
Play Loud!
|
Locust Fudge
|
We shall be releasd
|
Oscillation
|
CD
|
Play Loud!
|
Locust Fudge
|
Something Wrong
|
Oscillation
|
CD
|
Play Loud!
|
The Ex
|
Footfall
|
27 Passports
|
CD
|
The Ex Rec./ Konkurrent
|
The Ex
|
Four Billion Tullip Bulbs
|
27 Passports
|
CD
|
The Ex Rec./ Konkurrent
|
Serph
|
Nightfall
|
Aerial
|
CD
|
Noble Label
|
Serph
|
Artifakt
|
Aerial
|
CD
|
Noble Label
|
DJ Krush
|
The Blackhole
|
|
|
Youtube
|
DJ Krush
Kaserne Basel
|
|
21.4.2018
|
|
|
DJ Krush
|
Sanity Requiem
|
|
|
Youtube
|
Throwing Snow
|
Greed
|
5th Anniversary Comp
|
DL
|
Houndstooth
|
Akkord
|
Vector
|
5th Anniversary Comp
|
DL
|
Houndstooth
|
Goner
|
Yogascum2
|
Yogascum
|
LP
|
Hallow Ground
|
Goner
|
Endtitle
|
Yogascum
|
LP
|
Hallow Ground