Playlist laut&deutlich am 12.04.2018

Artist

Track

Release

Format

Label/

Vertrieb

Die Wilde Jagd

Fremde Welt

Uhrwald Orange

CD

Bureau B

Die Wilde Jagd

Säuregäule

Uhrwald Orange

CD

Bureau B

Locust Fudge

No defense

Oscillation

CD

Play Loud!

Locust Fudge

We shall be releasd

Oscillation

CD

Play Loud!

Locust Fudge

Something Wrong

Oscillation

CD

Play Loud!

The Ex

Footfall

27 Passports

CD

The Ex Rec./ Konkurrent

The Ex

Four Billion Tullip Bulbs

27 Passports

CD

The Ex Rec./ Konkurrent

Serph

Nightfall

Aerial

CD

Noble Label

Serph

Artifakt

Aerial

CD

Noble Label

DJ Krush

The Blackhole

 

 

Youtube

Konzertankündigung

DJ Krush

Kaserne Basel

Kartenverlosung DJ Krush

21.4.2018

 

 

DJ Krush

Sanity Requiem

 

 

Youtube

Throwing Snow

Greed

5th Anniversary Comp

DL

Houndstooth

Akkord

Vector

5th Anniversary Comp

DL

Houndstooth

Goner

Yogascum2

Yogascum

LP

Hallow Ground

Goner

Endtitle

Yogascum

LP

Hallow Ground
 