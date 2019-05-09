Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 10. Mai 2019, 21-22.30 h

Artist Track Album Label

1. Viagra Boys Down in the Basement Street Worms Year0001

2. Viagra Boys Shrimp Shack Street Worms Year0001

3. James White & the Blacks Contort yourself Mutant Disco Ze Records

4. Fontaines D.C. Chequeless Reckless Dogrel Partisan/PIAS

5. Fontaines D.C. Too real Dogrel Partisan/PIAS

6. The Coathangers Hey Buddy The devil you know Suicide Sqeeze

7. The Coathangers Stranger Danger The devil you know Suicide Sqeeze

8. Du Blonde Holiday Resort Lung Bread for Daddy Moshi Moshi

9. Du Blonde Take out Chicken Lung Bread for Daddy Moshi Moshi

10. Priests The seduction of Kansas The seduction of Kansas Sister Polygon

11. Priests Texas Instruments The seduction of Kansas Sister Polygon

12. Fews Paradiso Into red PIAS

13. Ex Hex Tough Enough It´s real Merge

14. Drahla Stimulus for Living Useless Coordinates Captured Tracks

15. Facs In time Lifelike Trouble in Mind

16. Fat White Family I believe in something better Serfs up! Domino

17. Fat White Family Fringe Runner Serfs up! Domino

18. Housewives Speak to me Twilight Splendour Blank Editions

19. These New Puritans Stark beat Inside the Rose BMG Rights