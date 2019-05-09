Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 10. Mai 2019, 21-22.30 h

Wenn der Postpunk dreimal klingelt - Post-Punk und No Wave im Dialog mit Gothic, Dub, Disco oder Saxophon. Die zynische Wucht der schwedischen Viagra Boys und der Iren Fontaines D.C. trifft die bizarre Fat White Family, die Art-Punk-Extravaganza von Drahla, Housewives und Facs, den Gothic-Tribalismus von These New Puritans und die düstere Sanftheit von Chasms. Außerdem Vitalitätsexplosionen in Trio-Besetzung, ob mit post-punkiger Energie wie bei The Coathangers, Priests und Fews oder im Powerrock-Modus von Ex Hex.
Playlist:
|
|
Artist
|
Track
|
Album
|
Label
|
|
1.
|
Viagra Boys
|
Down in the Basement
|
Street Worms
|
Year0001
|
|
2.
|
Viagra Boys
|
Shrimp Shack
|
Street Worms
|
Year0001
|
|
3.
|
James White & the Blacks
|
Contort yourself
|
Mutant Disco
|
Ze Records
|
|
4.
|
Fontaines D.C.
|
Chequeless Reckless
|
Dogrel
|
Partisan/PIAS
|
|
5.
|
Fontaines D.C.
|
Too real
|
Dogrel
|
Partisan/PIAS
|
|
6.
|
The Coathangers
|
Hey Buddy
|
The devil you know
|
Suicide Sqeeze
|
|
7.
|
The Coathangers
|
Stranger Danger
|
The devil you know
|
Suicide Sqeeze
|
|
8.
|
Du Blonde
|
Holiday Resort
|
Lung Bread for Daddy
|
Moshi Moshi
|
|
9.
|
Du Blonde
|
Take out Chicken
|
Lung Bread for Daddy
|
Moshi Moshi
|
|
10.
|
Priests
|
The seduction of Kansas
|
The seduction of Kansas
|
Sister Polygon
|
|
11.
|
Priests
|
Texas Instruments
|
The seduction of Kansas
|
Sister Polygon
|
|
12.
|
Fews
|
Paradiso
|
Into red
|
PIAS
|
|
13.
|
Ex Hex
|
Tough Enough
|
It´s real
|
Merge
|
|
14.
|
Drahla
|
Stimulus for Living
|
Useless Coordinates
|
Captured Tracks
|
|
15.
|
Facs
|
In time
|
Lifelike
|
Trouble in Mind
|
|
16.
|
Fat White Family
|
I believe in something better
|
Serfs up!
|
Domino
|
|
17.
|
Fat White Family
|
Fringe Runner
|
Serfs up!
|
Domino
|
|
18.
|
Housewives
|
Speak to me
|
Twilight Splendour
|
Blank Editions
|
|
19.
|
These New Puritans
|
Stark beat
|
Inside the Rose
|
BMG Rights
|
|
20.
|
Chasms
|
Shadow
|
The Mirage
|
Felte
|