Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 10. Mai 2019, 21-22.30 h

Wenn der Postpunk dreimal klingelt - Post-Punk und No Wave im Dialog mit Gothic, Dub, Disco oder Saxophon. Die zynische Wucht der schwedischen Viagra Boys und der Iren Fontaines D.C. trifft die bizarre Fat White Family, die Art-Punk-Extravaganza von Drahla, Housewives und Facs, den Gothic-Tribalismus von These New Puritans und die düstere Sanftheit von Chasms. Außerdem Vitalitätsexplosionen in Trio-Besetzung, ob mit post-punkiger Energie wie bei The Coathangers, Priests und Fews oder im Powerrock-Modus von Ex Hex.

 

Playlist:

 

Artist

Track

Album

Label

 

1.

Viagra Boys

Down in the Basement

Street Worms

Year0001

 

2.

Viagra Boys

Shrimp Shack

Street Worms

Year0001

 

3.

James White & the Blacks

Contort yourself

Mutant Disco

Ze Records

 

4.

Fontaines D.C.

Chequeless Reckless

Dogrel

Partisan/PIAS

 

5.

Fontaines D.C.

Too real

Dogrel

Partisan/PIAS

 

6.

The Coathangers

Hey Buddy

The devil you know

Suicide Sqeeze

 

7.

The Coathangers

Stranger Danger

The devil you know

Suicide Sqeeze

 

8.

Du Blonde

Holiday Resort

Lung Bread for Daddy

Moshi Moshi

 

9.

Du Blonde

Take out Chicken

Lung Bread for Daddy

Moshi Moshi

 

10.

Priests

The seduction of Kansas

The seduction of Kansas

Sister Polygon

 

11.

Priests

Texas Instruments

The seduction of Kansas

Sister Polygon

 

12.

Fews

Paradiso

Into red

PIAS

 

13.

Ex Hex

Tough Enough

It´s real

Merge

 

14.

Drahla

Stimulus for Living

Useless Coordinates

Captured Tracks

 

15.

Facs

In time

Lifelike

Trouble in Mind

 

16.

Fat White Family

I believe in something better

Serfs up!

Domino

 

17.

Fat White Family

Fringe Runner

Serfs up!

Domino

 

18.

Housewives

Speak to me

Twilight Splendour

Blank Editions

 

19.

These New Puritans

Stark beat

Inside the Rose

BMG Rights

 

20.

Chasms

Shadow

The Mirage

Felte

 

 

 