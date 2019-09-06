Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 06. September 2019 | 17-18 Uhr

Das Wort Gauche heißt im Französischen links, auch natürlich im Sinne der politischen Linken, im Englischen hingegen steht es für linkisch und unbeholfen. Politisch links – ebendort ist die Band, die sich diesen im Sinne des Pop genialen Namen gegeben hat, zu verorten. Die Musik auf dem Debütalbum „A People’s History of Gauche“ ist fantastisch lustbetont und ausgesprochen altmodisch. Das Album könnte man für eine brillante Ausgrabung aus den späten siebziger Jahren halten, der Ära von Post-Punk und New Wave. Unwiderstehlich wirkt die Mischung aus Hedonismus und Zorn. Alles prima, Pippi.
|
Interpret
|
Album
|
Titel
|
Gauche
|
A People's History of Gauche
|
Flash
|
Gauche
|
A People's History of Gauche
|
History
|
Ezra Furman
|
Twelve Nudes
|
Evening Prayer aka Justice
|
Ezra Furman
|
Twelve Nudes
|
I Wanna Be Your Girlfriend
|
Priests
|
The Seduction of Kansas
|
The Seduction of Kansas
|
Priests
|
The Seduction of Kansas
|
Texas Instruments
|
Iggy Pop
|
Free
|
Loves Missing
|
Iggy Pop
|
Free
|
James Bond
|
Pixies
|
Beneath the Eyrie
|
In The Arms Of Mrs. Mark Of Cain
|
Pixies
|
Beneath the Eyrie
|
This Is My Fate
|
Barns Courtney
|
404
|
You And I
|
Barns Courtney
|
404
|
"99"
|
Editors
|
Black Gold
|
Black Gold