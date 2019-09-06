Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 06. September 2019 | 17-18 Uhr

Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 06. September 2019 | 17-18 Uhr

gauche - a people's history of gauche
Das Wort Gauche heißt im Französischen links, auch natürlich im Sinne der politischen Linken, im Englischen hingegen steht es für linkisch und unbeholfen. Politisch links – ebendort ist die Band, die sich diesen im Sinne des Pop genialen Namen gegeben hat, zu verorten. Die Musik auf dem Debütalbum „A People’s History of Gauche“ ist fantastisch lustbetont und ausgesprochen altmodisch. Das Album könnte man für eine brillante Ausgrabung aus den späten siebziger Jahren halten, der Ära von Post-Punk und New Wave. Unwiderstehlich wirkt die Mischung aus Hedonismus und Zorn. Alles prima, Pippi.

Interpret

Album

Titel

Gauche

A People's History of Gauche

Flash

Gauche

A People's History of Gauche

History

Ezra Furman

Twelve Nudes

Evening Prayer aka Justice

Ezra Furman

Twelve Nudes

I Wanna Be Your Girlfriend

Priests

The Seduction of Kansas

The Seduction of Kansas

Priests

The Seduction of Kansas

Texas Instruments

Iggy Pop

Free

Loves Missing

Iggy Pop

Free

James Bond

Pixies

Beneath the Eyrie

In The Arms Of Mrs. Mark Of Cain

Pixies

Beneath the Eyrie

This Is My Fate

Barns Courtney

404

You And I

Barns Courtney

404

"99"

Editors

Black Gold

Black Gold