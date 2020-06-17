Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 19. Juni 2020, 21 h - 22.30 h

Mitternächtlicher Midtempo-Funk von El Michel´s Affair, unvorhersehbarer Psychedelic-Soul von Nick Hakim, funkige Geschmacksexplosionen von Chicano Batman und mittendrin der über Stile und Genres erhabene Hanni El Khatib mit seinem Album „Flight“.
Der Tenorsaxofonist Shabaka Hutchings aus London ergründet mit südafrikanischen Musikern als Shabaka and the Ancestors die spirituelle Musik der Nguni, bei Nihiloxica treffen polyrhythmische Trommeln aus Uganda auf düstere Noise-Sounds und britische Electronic.
Run the Jewels liefern den zornigen Soundtrack zu den aktuellen Protesten gegen Rassismus und Polizeigewalt in den USA, Ghostpoet und die Sleaford Mods warten jeder auf seine Weise mit Sozialrealismus made in the UK zu Noise- und Postpunk-Sounds auf.
Ausserdem Musiv von King Krule, Gil Scott-Heron, Yves Tumor, Gogo Penguin und vom neuen Album des Space-Jazz-Hiphop-Duos Shabazz Palaces.
Playlist:
|
|
Artist
|
Track
|
Album
|
Label
|
|
1.
|
El Michel´s Affair
|
Villa
|
Adult Themes
|
Big Crown
|
|
2.
|
El Michel´s Affair
|
Rubix
|
Adult Themes
|
Big Crown
|
|
3.
|
Nick Hakim
|
WTMMG
|
Will this make me good
|
ATO
|
|
4.
|
Chicano Batman
|
Color my life
|
Invisible People
|
PIAS
|
|
5.
|
Hanni El Khatib
|
Leader
|
Flight
|
Innovative Pleasure
|
|
6.
|
Hanni El Khatib
|
Stressy
|
Flight
|
Innovative Pleasure
|
|
7.
|
Nihiloxica
|
Tewali Sukali
|
Kaloli
|
Crammed Discs
|
|
8.
|
Shabaka and the Ancestors
|
You´ve been called
|
We are sent here by History
|
Impulse!
|
|
9.
|
King Krule
|
Cellular
|
Man Alive!
|
XL
|
|
10.
|
King Krule
|
Cornet Face
|
Man Alive!
|
XL
|
|
11.
|
Gil Scott-Heron
|
The Crutch
|
We´re new again – reimaging by makaya mccraven
|
XL
|
|
12.
|
Gil Scott-Heron
|
New York is killing me
|
We´re new again – reimaging by makaya mccraven
|
XL
|
|
13.
|
Yves Tumor
|
Gospel for a new century
|
Heaven to a tortured mind
|
Warp
|
|
14.
|
Shabazz Palaces
|
Ad Venturess
|
The Don of Diamond Dreams
|
Sub Pop
|
|
15.
|
Run the Jewels
|
A few words for the firing squad radiation
|
RTJ 4
|
BMG
|
|
16.
|
Run the Jewels
|
Walking in the snow
|
RTJ 4
|
BMG
|
|
17.
|
Ghostpoet
|
Breaking cover
|
I grow tired but dare not fall asleep
|
PIAS
|
|
18.
|
Sleaford Mods
|
Fizzy
|
All that glue
|
Rough Trade
|
|
19.
|
Gogo Penguin
|
Atomised
|
S/t
|
Blue Note
|