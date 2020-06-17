Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 19. Juni 2020, 21 h - 22.30 h

Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 19. Juni 2020, 21 h - 22.30 h

Mitternächtlicher Midtempo-Funk von El Michel´s Affair, unvorhersehbarer Psychedelic-Soul von Nick Hakim, funkige Geschmacksexplosionen von Chicano Batman und mittendrin der über Stile und Genres erhabene Hanni El Khatib mit seinem Album „Flight“.

Der Tenorsaxofonist Shabaka Hutchings aus London ergründet mit südafrikanischen Musikern als Shabaka and the Ancestors die spirituelle Musik der Nguni, bei Nihiloxica treffen polyrhythmische Trommeln aus Uganda auf düstere Noise-Sounds und britische Electronic.

Run the Jewels liefern den zornigen Soundtrack zu den aktuellen Protesten gegen Rassismus und Polizeigewalt in den USA, Ghostpoet und die Sleaford Mods warten jeder auf seine Weise mit Sozialrealismus made in the UK zu Noise- und Postpunk-Sounds auf.

Ausserdem Musiv von King Krule, Gil Scott-Heron, Yves Tumor, Gogo Penguin und vom neuen Album des Space-Jazz-Hiphop-Duos Shabazz Palaces.

 

1.

El Michel´s Affair

Villa

Adult Themes

Big Crown

 

2.

El Michel´s Affair

Rubix

Adult Themes

Big Crown

 

3.

Nick Hakim

WTMMG

Will this make me good

ATO

 

4.

Chicano Batman

Color my life

Invisible People

PIAS

 

5.

Hanni El Khatib

Leader

Flight

Innovative Pleasure

 

6.

Hanni El Khatib

Stressy

Flight

Innovative Pleasure

 

7.

Nihiloxica

Tewali Sukali

Kaloli

Crammed Discs

 

8.

Shabaka and the Ancestors

You´ve been called

We are sent here by History

Impulse!

 

9.

King Krule

Cellular

Man Alive!

XL

 

10.

King Krule

Cornet Face

Man Alive!

XL

 

11.

Gil Scott-Heron

The Crutch

We´re new again – reimaging by makaya mccraven

XL

 

12.

Gil Scott-Heron

New York is killing me

We´re new again – reimaging by makaya mccraven

XL

 

13.

Yves Tumor

Gospel for a new century

Heaven to a tortured mind

Warp

 

14.

Shabazz Palaces

Ad Venturess

The Don of Diamond Dreams

Sub Pop

 

15.

Run the Jewels

A few words for the firing squad radiation

RTJ 4

BMG

 

16.

Run the Jewels

Walking in the snow

RTJ 4

BMG

 

17.

Ghostpoet

Breaking cover

I grow tired but dare not fall asleep

PIAS

 

18.

Sleaford Mods

Fizzy

All that glue

Rough Trade

 

19.

Gogo Penguin

Atomised

S/t

Blue Note

 