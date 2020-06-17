Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 19. Juni 2020, 21 h - 22.30 h

Artist Track Album Label

1. El Michel´s Affair Villa Adult Themes Big Crown

2. El Michel´s Affair Rubix Adult Themes Big Crown

3. Nick Hakim WTMMG Will this make me good ATO

4. Chicano Batman Color my life Invisible People PIAS

5. Hanni El Khatib Leader Flight Innovative Pleasure

6. Hanni El Khatib Stressy Flight Innovative Pleasure

7. Nihiloxica Tewali Sukali Kaloli Crammed Discs

8. Shabaka and the Ancestors You´ve been called We are sent here by History Impulse!

9. King Krule Cellular Man Alive! XL

10. King Krule Cornet Face Man Alive! XL

11. Gil Scott-Heron The Crutch We´re new again – reimaging by makaya mccraven XL

12. Gil Scott-Heron New York is killing me We´re new again – reimaging by makaya mccraven XL

13. Yves Tumor Gospel for a new century Heaven to a tortured mind Warp

14. Shabazz Palaces Ad Venturess The Don of Diamond Dreams Sub Pop

15. Run the Jewels A few words for the firing squad radiation RTJ 4 BMG

16. Run the Jewels Walking in the snow RTJ 4 BMG

17. Ghostpoet Breaking cover I grow tired but dare not fall asleep PIAS

18. Sleaford Mods Fizzy All that glue Rough Trade