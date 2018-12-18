Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 21. Dezember 2018, 21-22.30 h

Haunted by the melody - Roadtrip zwischen Americana und Folk. Mit Musik vom großen letzten Album „The Hex“ des im Sommer verstorbenen Produzenten-Genies Richard Swift und von neuen Alben von Dan Mangan, Kurt Vile, Jeff Tweedy, Josephine Foster, Denver Broncos UK, The Skiffle Players, Austin Lucas u.a. Ausserdem orchestrieren The Good The Bad and the Queen auf ihrem Album „Merrie Land“ den Brexit.

Playlist: