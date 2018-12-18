Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 21. Dezember 2018, 21-22.30 h

Haunted by the melody - Roadtrip zwischen Americana und Folk. Mit Musik vom großen letzten Album „The Hex“ des im Sommer verstorbenen Produzenten-Genies Richard Swift und von neuen Alben von Dan Mangan, Kurt Vile, Jeff Tweedy, Josephine Foster, Denver Broncos UK, The Skiffle Players, Austin Lucas u.a. Ausserdem orchestrieren The Good The Bad and the Queen auf ihrem Album „Merrie Land“ den Brexit.
Playlist:
|
|
Artist
|
Track
|
Album
|
Label
|
|
1.
|
Richard Swift
|
Broken Finger Blues
|
The Hex
|
Secretly Canadian
|
|
2.
|
Richard Swift
|
Selfish Math
|
The Hex
|
Secretly Canadian
|
|
3.
|
Dan Mangan
|
Troubled Mind
|
More or less
|
City Slang
|
|
4.
|
Dan Mangan
|
Peaks & Valleys
|
More or less
|
City Slang
|
|
5.
|
The Good the Bad and the Queen
|
Merrie land
|
Merrie Land
|
Rykodisc
|
|
6.
|
The Good the Bad and the Queen
|
The great fire
|
Merrie Land
|
Rykodisc
|
|
7.
|
Lambert & Dekker
|
The Tug
|
We Share Phenomena
|
BMG
|
|
8.
|
Rue Royale
|
Signs are all gone
|
In Parallel
|
Sinnbus
|
|
9.
|
Denver Broncos UK
|
Coca-Colonialism
|
Songs One through Sixteen
|
Glitterhouse
|
|
10.
|
Denver Broncos UK
|
Immaculately Warded Children
|
Songs One through Sixteen
|
Glitterhouse
|
|
11.
|
Kurt Vile
|
One Trick Ponies
|
Bottle it in
|
Matador
|
|
12.
|
Kurt Vile
|
Loading Zones
|
Bottle it in
|
Matador
|
|
13.
|
Jeff Tweedy
|
I know what it´s like
|
Warm
|
dBpm/ADA
|
|
14.
|
The Skiffle Players
|
Skiffleman
|
Skiff
|
Spiritual Pijamas
|
|
15.
|
Josephine Foster
|
Indian Burn
|
Faithful Fairy Harmony
|
Fire
|
|
16.
|
Micah P. Hinson & the Musicians of the Apocalypse
|
Fuck your Wisdom
|
When I shoot you with arrows I will shoot you to destroy you
|
Full Time Hobby
|
|
17.
|
Austin Lucas
|
The Shadow and Marie
|
Immortal Americans
|
Hometown Caravan
|
|
18.
|
Distance, Light & Sky
|
The Lifer
|
Gold Coast
|
Glitterhouse
|