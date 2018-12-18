Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 21. Dezember 2018, 21-22.30 h

Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 21. Dezember 2018, 21-22.30 h

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 6 Stunden anhörbar.

Haunted by the melody - Roadtrip zwischen Americana und Folk.  Mit Musik vom großen letzten Album „The Hex“ des im Sommer verstorbenen  Produzenten-Genies Richard Swift und von neuen Alben von Dan Mangan, Kurt Vile, Jeff Tweedy,  Josephine Foster, Denver Broncos UK, The Skiffle Players, Austin Lucas u.a. Ausserdem orchestrieren The Good The Bad and the Queen auf ihrem Album „Merrie Land“ den Brexit.

Playlist:

 

Artist

Track

Album

Label

 

1.

Richard Swift

Broken Finger Blues

The Hex

Secretly Canadian

 

2.

Richard Swift

Selfish Math

The Hex

Secretly Canadian

 

3.

Dan Mangan

Troubled Mind

More or less

City Slang

 

4.

Dan Mangan

Peaks & Valleys

More or less

City Slang

 

5.

The Good the Bad and the Queen

Merrie land

Merrie Land

Rykodisc

 

6.

The Good the Bad and the Queen

The great fire

Merrie Land

Rykodisc

 

7.

Lambert & Dekker

The Tug

We Share Phenomena

BMG

 

8.

Rue Royale

Signs are all gone

In Parallel

Sinnbus

 

9.

Denver Broncos UK

Coca-Colonialism

Songs One through Sixteen

Glitterhouse

 

10.

Denver Broncos UK

Immaculately Warded Children

Songs One through Sixteen

Glitterhouse

 

11.

Kurt Vile

One Trick Ponies

Bottle it in

Matador

 

12.

Kurt Vile

Loading Zones

Bottle it in

Matador

 

13.

Jeff Tweedy

I know what it´s like

Warm

dBpm/ADA

 

14.

The Skiffle Players

Skiffleman

Skiff

Spiritual Pijamas

 

15.

Josephine Foster

Indian Burn

Faithful Fairy Harmony

Fire

 

16.

Micah P. Hinson & the Musicians of the Apocalypse

Fuck your Wisdom

When I shoot you with arrows I will shoot you to destroy you

Full Time Hobby

 

17.

Austin Lucas

The Shadow and Marie

Immortal Americans

Hometown Caravan

 

18.

Distance, Light & Sky

The Lifer

Gold Coast

Glitterhouse

 