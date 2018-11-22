Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 23. November 2018, 21-22.30 h

Zwischen Gracht und Freizeitpark: Herbst-Indoor-Festival-Nachlese für das Le Guess Who in Utrecht und Rolling Stone Park in Rust. Featuring Vera Sola, Flaming Lips, Anna Calvi, Sons of Kemet, Seefeel, Motorpsycho, Ryley Walker, Vashti Bunyan, Laura Gibson, Devendra Banhart u.a.
Playlist:
|
|
Artist
|
Track
|
Album
|
Label
|
|
1.
|
White Denim
|
Fine Slime
|
Performance
|
City Slang
|
|
2.
|
Motorpsycho
|
Triggerman
|
Black Hole / Blank Canvas
|
Stickman
|
|
3.
|
Ryley Walker
|
Opposite Middle
|
Deafman Glance
|
Dead Oceans
|
|
4.
|
The Flaming Lips
|
Yoshimi battles the pink robots pt. 1
|
Yoshimi battles the pink robots
|
Warner
|
|
5.
|
Anna Calvi
|
Hunter
|
Hunter
|
Domino
|
|
6.
|
Laura Gibson
|
Goners
|
Goners
|
City Slang
|
|
7.
|
Vera Sola
|
The Colony
|
Shades
|
Spectraphonic
|
|
8.
|
Vashti Bunyan
|
Across the Water
|
Heartleap
|
Fat Cat
|
|
9.
|
Devendra Banhart
|
Mi Negrita
|
Mala
|
Warner
|
|
10.
|
Sons of Kemet
|
My Queen is Ada Eastman
|
Your Queen is a reptile
|
Impulse
|
|
11.
|
Seefeel
|
Plainsong
|
Quique
|
Too Pure
|
|
12.
|
Lambert & Dekker
|
The Tug
|
We Share Phenomena
|
BMG
|
|
13.
|
Rue Royale
|
Signs are all gone
|
In Parallel
|
Sinnbus
|
|
14.
|
Kurt Vile
|
One Trick Ponies
|
Bottle it in
|
Matador
|
|
15.
|
Kurt Vile
|
Loading Zones
|
Bottle it in
|
Matador
|
|
16.
|
Marissa Nadler
|
Said goodbye to that car
|
For my crimes
|
Bella Union
|
|
17.
|
Phosphorescent
|
There from here
|
C´est la vie
|
Dead Oceans
|