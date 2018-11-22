Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 23. November 2018, 21-22.30 h

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 21 Stunden anhörbar.

Zwischen Gracht und Freizeitpark: Herbst-Indoor-Festival-Nachlese für das Le Guess Who in Utrecht und Rolling Stone Park in Rust. Featuring Vera Sola, Flaming Lips, Anna Calvi, Sons of Kemet, Seefeel, Motorpsycho, Ryley Walker, Vashti Bunyan, Laura Gibson, Devendra Banhart u.a.

 

Playlist:

 

Artist

Track

Album

Label

 

1.

White Denim

Fine Slime

Performance

City Slang

 

2.

Motorpsycho

Triggerman

Black Hole / Blank Canvas

Stickman

 

3.

Ryley Walker

Opposite Middle

Deafman Glance

Dead Oceans

 

4.

The Flaming Lips

Yoshimi battles the pink robots pt. 1

Yoshimi battles the pink robots

Warner

 

5.

Anna Calvi

Hunter

Hunter

Domino

 

6.

Laura Gibson

Goners

Goners

City Slang

 

7.

Vera Sola

The Colony

Shades

Spectraphonic

 

8.

Vashti Bunyan

Across the Water

Heartleap

Fat Cat

 

9.

Devendra Banhart

Mi Negrita

Mala

Warner

 

10.

Sons of Kemet

My Queen is Ada Eastman

Your Queen is a reptile

Impulse

 

11.

Seefeel

Plainsong

Quique

Too Pure

 

12.

Lambert & Dekker

The Tug

We Share Phenomena

BMG

 

13.

Rue Royale

Signs are all gone

In Parallel

Sinnbus

 

14.

Kurt Vile

One Trick Ponies

Bottle it in

Matador

 

15.

Kurt Vile

Loading Zones

Bottle it in

Matador

 

16.

Marissa Nadler

Said goodbye to that car

For my crimes

Bella Union

 

17.

Phosphorescent

There from here

C´est la vie

Dead Oceans

 