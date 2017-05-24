Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 26. Mai 2017, 21-22.30 h

Im schrammeligen Hallbad mit den auf ihrem Return-Album erstaunlich aktuell klingenden Shoegazer-Dream-Poppies von Slowdive. Maximo Park verweisen auf ihrem neuen Album mit explorativer Effizienz auf erhöhte Existenzrisiken. Außerdem Musik von neuen Alben von zwei sogenannten Indie-Supergroups: Die aus Vancouver stammenden New Pornographers um Carl Newman, Neko Case und Dan Bejar (Destroyer) sind auf ihrem 8ten Album auf gewohnt gutem Weg unterwegs, während die aus Midlake und verschiedenen Sängern bestehenden BNQT harmonischem Westcoastrock in verschiedenen Ausführungen frönen. Ausserdem Musik von neuen Scheiben von Future Islands, Desperate Journalist, Aldous Harding oder Mountain Goats.
Playlist:
|
|
Artist
|
Track
|
Album
|
Label
|
|
1.
|
Soulwax
|
Teachers
|
NIte Versions
|
PIAS
|
|
2.
|
Slowdive
|
Start Roving
|
S/t
|
Dead Oceans
|
|
3.
|
Slowdive
|
Don´t know why
|
S/t
|
Dead Oceans
|
|
4.
|
Desperate Journalist
|
Hollow
|
Grow up
|
Fierce Panda
|
|
5.
|
The Big Moon
|
Sucker
|
Love in the 4th Dimension
|
Fiction/Caroline
|
|
6.
|
Maximo Park
|
Work and then wait
|
Risk to Exist
|
Cooking Vinyl
|
|
7.
|
Maximo Park
|
What did we do to you to deserve this
|
Risk to Exist
|
Cooking Vinyl
|
|
8.
|
BNQT
|
Restart
|
Volume 1
|
Bella Union
|
|
9.
|
BNQT
|
Hey Banana
|
Volume 1
|
Bella Union
|
|
10.
|
The New Pornographers
|
High Ticket Attractions
|
Whiteout Conditions
|
Caroline
|
|
11.
|
The New Pornographers
|
Avalanche Alley
|
Whiteout Conditions
|
Caroline
|
|
12.
|
Gothic Tropic
|
Stronger
|
Fast or Feast
|
Old Flame
|
|
13.
|
Mountain Goats
|
Andrew Eldritch is moving back to Leeds
|
Goths
|
Merge
|
|
14.
|
Jade Jackson
|
Good Time Gone
|
Gilded
|
Anti
|
|
15.
|
Aldous Harding
|
Imagining my man
|
Party
|
4AD
|
|
16.
|
Woods
|
Bleeding Blue
|
Love is love
|
Woodsist
|
|
17.
|
Millionaire
|
Under a bamboo moon
|
Sciencing
|
Unday
|
|
18.
|
Day Wave
|
Something here
|
The days we had
|
Caroline
|
|
19.
|
Future Islands
|
Aladdin
|
The Far Field
|
4AD
|