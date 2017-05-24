Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 26. Mai 2017, 21-22.30 h

Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 26. Mai 2017, 21-22.30 h

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 4 Stunden anhörbar.

Im schrammeligen Hallbad mit den auf ihrem Return-Album erstaunlich aktuell klingenden Shoegazer-Dream-Poppies von Slowdive. Maximo Park verweisen auf ihrem neuen Album mit explorativer Effizienz auf erhöhte Existenzrisiken. Außerdem Musik von neuen Alben von zwei sogenannten Indie-Supergroups: Die aus Vancouver stammenden New Pornographers um Carl Newman, Neko Case und Dan Bejar (Destroyer) sind auf ihrem 8ten Album auf gewohnt gutem Weg unterwegs, während die aus Midlake und verschiedenen Sängern bestehenden BNQT harmonischem Westcoastrock in verschiedenen Ausführungen frönen. Ausserdem Musik von neuen Scheiben von Future Islands, Desperate Journalist, Aldous Harding oder Mountain Goats.

Playlist:

 

Artist

Track

Album

Label

 

1.

Soulwax

Teachers

NIte Versions

PIAS

 

2.

Slowdive

Start Roving

S/t

Dead Oceans

 

3.

Slowdive

Don´t know why

S/t

Dead Oceans

 

4.

Desperate Journalist

Hollow

Grow up

Fierce Panda

 

5.

The Big Moon

Sucker

Love in the 4th Dimension

Fiction/Caroline

 

6.

Maximo Park

Work and then wait

Risk to Exist

Cooking Vinyl

 

7.

Maximo Park

What did we do to you to deserve this

Risk to Exist

Cooking Vinyl

 

8.

BNQT

Restart

Volume 1

Bella Union

 

9.

BNQT

Hey Banana

Volume 1

Bella Union

 

10.

The New Pornographers

High Ticket Attractions

Whiteout Conditions

Caroline

 

11.

The New Pornographers

Avalanche Alley

Whiteout Conditions

Caroline

 

12.

Gothic Tropic

Stronger

Fast or Feast

Old Flame

 

13.

Mountain Goats

Andrew Eldritch is moving back to Leeds

Goths

Merge

 

14.

Jade Jackson

Good Time Gone

Gilded

Anti

 

15.

Aldous Harding

Imagining my man

Party

4AD

 

16.

Woods

Bleeding Blue

Love is love

Woodsist

 

17.

Millionaire

Under a bamboo moon

Sciencing

Unday

 

18.

Day Wave

Something here

The days we had

Caroline

 

19.

Future Islands

Aladdin

The Far Field

4AD

 