Frantic Freakshow 7.07.2017, 21 - 22.30h: Frantic Freakshow 7.07.2017, 21 - 22.30h

Frantic Freakshow 7.07.2017, 21 - 22.30h

 

Playlist:

 

 

Artist

Track

Album

Label

 

1.

Algiers

Cry for the Martyrs

The Underside of Power

Matador

 

2.

Algiers

Death March

The Underside of Power

Matador

 

3.

Millionaire

Under a Bamboo Moon

Sciencing

Unday

 

4.

Millionaire

Back in you

Sciencing

Unday

 

5.

Chrysta Bell

Devil inside me

We dissolve

Meta Hari

 

6.

Hugo Race & Michelangelo Russo

Love Blues

John Lee Hooker´s World today

Glitterhouse

 

7.

Mac DeMarco

Still beating

This old dog

Captured Tracks

 

8.

Mac DeMarco

Baby you´re out

This old dog

Captured Tracks

 

9.

Woods

Love is love

Love is love

Woodsist

 

10.

Kevin Morby

City Music

City Music

Dead Oceans

 

11.

Cigarettes after Sex

Apocalypse

S/t (Apocalypse)

Partisan

 

12.

Cigarettes after Sex

K.

S/t (Apocalypse)

Partisan

 

13.

The Mountain Goats

Rain in Soho

Goths

Merge

 

14.

The Mountain Goats

We do it different on the west coast

Goths

Merge

 

15.

Diagrams

Under the Graphite Sky

Dorothy

Bookshop

 

16.

Raoul Vignal

Under the same sky

The silver veil

Talitres

 

17.

Aldous Harding

Imagining my man

Party

4AD

 