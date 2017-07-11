Frantic Freakshow 7.07.2017, 21 - 22.30h

Playlist:
|
|
Artist
|
Track
|
Album
|
Label
|
|
1.
|
Algiers
|
Cry for the Martyrs
|
The Underside of Power
|
Matador
|
|
2.
|
Algiers
|
Death March
|
The Underside of Power
|
Matador
|
|
3.
|
Millionaire
|
Under a Bamboo Moon
|
Sciencing
|
Unday
|
|
4.
|
Millionaire
|
Back in you
|
Sciencing
|
Unday
|
|
5.
|
Chrysta Bell
|
Devil inside me
|
We dissolve
|
Meta Hari
|
|
6.
|
Hugo Race & Michelangelo Russo
|
Love Blues
|
John Lee Hooker´s World today
|
Glitterhouse
|
|
7.
|
Mac DeMarco
|
Still beating
|
This old dog
|
Captured Tracks
|
|
8.
|
Mac DeMarco
|
Baby you´re out
|
This old dog
|
Captured Tracks
|
|
9.
|
Woods
|
Love is love
|
Love is love
|
Woodsist
|
|
10.
|
Kevin Morby
|
City Music
|
City Music
|
Dead Oceans
|
|
11.
|
Cigarettes after Sex
|
Apocalypse
|
S/t (Apocalypse)
|
Partisan
|
|
12.
|
Cigarettes after Sex
|
K.
|
S/t (Apocalypse)
|
Partisan
|
|
13.
|
The Mountain Goats
|
Rain in Soho
|
Goths
|
Merge
|
|
14.
|
The Mountain Goats
|
We do it different on the west coast
|
Goths
|
Merge
|
|
15.
|
Diagrams
|
Under the Graphite Sky
|
Dorothy
|
Bookshop
|
|
16.
|
Raoul Vignal
|
Under the same sky
|
The silver veil
|
Talitres
|
|
17.
|
Aldous Harding
|
Imagining my man
|
Party
|
4AD
|