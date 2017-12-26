Musikmagazin | Playlist | Donnerstag 28. Dezember 2017 | 17-18 Uhr

Jahresrückblick 2017 Volume One - Ein Jahr Musikmagazin am Freitag auf Radio Dreyeckland neigt sich dem Ende. Und damit ihr wisst, was ihr denn bei den ganzen Leser-Polls in den Musikzeitschriften hinschreiben sollt, hier eine kleine Handreichung in Form einer Titelauswahl aus den Alben des Jahres 2017. Viel Spass beim Hören. Eure Pippi.

Musikmagazin | Playlist | Donnerstag 28. Dezember 2017 | 17-18 Uhr

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 18 Stunden anhörbar.

anna ternheim - all the way to rio.jpg

anna ternheim - all the way to rio
anna ternheim - all the way to rio
Quelle: 
I-Net

Interpret

Album

Titel

Wolf Parade

Cry Cry Cry

Lazarus Online

Anna Ternheim

All the Way to Rio

Holding On

The New Pornographers

Whiteout Conditions

Whiteout Conditions

Liam Gallagher

As You Were

Paper Crown

Girls In Hawaii

Nocturne

Indifference

Fuck Art, Let's Dance!

Forward! Future!

Menthol

Declan McKenna

What Do You Think About the Car?

Brazil

Foo Fighters

Concrete and Gold

The Sky Is A Neighborhood

Belle and Sebastian

How To Solve Our Human Problems

Fickle Season

John Maus

Screen Memories

The Combine

Baxter Dury

Prince of Tears

Prince of Tears

Ariel Pink

Dedicated To Bobby Jameson

Santa's in The Closet

Emily Haines &

The Soft Skeleton

Choir of the Mind

Legend of the Wild Horse