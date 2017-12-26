|
Interpret
|
Album
|
Titel
|
Wolf Parade
|
Cry Cry Cry
|
Lazarus Online
|
Anna Ternheim
|
All the Way to Rio
|
Holding On
|
The New Pornographers
|
Whiteout Conditions
|
Whiteout Conditions
|
Liam Gallagher
|
As You Were
|
Paper Crown
|
Girls In Hawaii
|
Nocturne
|
Indifference
|
Fuck Art, Let's Dance!
|
Forward! Future!
|
Menthol
|
Declan McKenna
|
What Do You Think About the Car?
|
Brazil
|
Foo Fighters
|
Concrete and Gold
|
The Sky Is A Neighborhood
|
Belle and Sebastian
|
How To Solve Our Human Problems
|
Fickle Season
|
John Maus
|
Screen Memories
|
The Combine
|
Baxter Dury
|
Prince of Tears
|
Prince of Tears
|
Ariel Pink
|
Dedicated To Bobby Jameson
|
Santa's in The Closet
|
Emily Haines &
The Soft Skeleton
|
Choir of the Mind
|
Legend of the Wild Horse
Jahresrückblick 2017 Volume One - Ein Jahr Musikmagazin am Freitag auf Radio Dreyeckland neigt sich dem Ende. Und damit ihr wisst, was ihr denn bei den ganzen Leser-Polls in den Musikzeitschriften hinschreiben sollt, hier eine kleine Handreichung in Form einer Titelauswahl aus den Alben des Jahres 2017. Viel Spass beim Hören. Eure Pippi.
Musikmagazin | Playlist | Donnerstag 28. Dezember 2017 | 17-18 Uhr
Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 18 Stunden anhörbar.