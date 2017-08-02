Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 4.August 2017, 21-22.30 h

Der harte Drum-Punch von Melvins-Schlagzeuger Dale Crover bestimmt sowohl sein Soloalbum „The Fickle Fingers Of Fate“ als auch das neue Melvins-Doppelalbum „A Walk With Love And Death“, auf dem sich die Melvins zur Hälfte recht griffig geben, aber auf der anderen Hälfte wie ein Horror-B-Movie klingen.



Subversiv unterwegs ist immer schon Ian Svenonius, einst bei Nation Of Ulysses und The Make-Up, heute als Chain And The Gang. Bei Little Barrie ergibt der Clash des Breakbeats spielenden Schlagzeug mit Blues-Rock einen ungewöhnlichen Charme. Außerdem Musik vom Trio Male Gaze mit Fuzz-Gitarren-angetriebenem Bariton-Post-Punk, die Rückkehr der Shoegazer-Band Ride nach 20 Jahren mit neuem Album „Weather Diaries“ und Arcade Fire wollen "Everything now".

Playlist: