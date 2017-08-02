Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 4.August 2017, 21-22.30 h

Der harte Drum-Punch von Melvins-Schlagzeuger Dale Crover bestimmt sowohl sein Soloalbum „The Fickle Fingers Of Fate“ als auch das neue Melvins-Doppelalbum „A Walk With Love And Death“, auf dem sich die Melvins zur Hälfte recht griffig geben, aber auf der anderen Hälfte wie ein Horror-B-Movie klingen.
Subversiv unterwegs ist immer schon Ian Svenonius, einst bei Nation Of Ulysses und The Make-Up, heute als Chain And The Gang. Bei Little Barrie ergibt der Clash des Breakbeats spielenden Schlagzeug mit Blues-Rock einen ungewöhnlichen Charme. Außerdem Musik vom Trio Male Gaze mit Fuzz-Gitarren-angetriebenem Bariton-Post-Punk, die Rückkehr der Shoegazer-Band Ride nach 20 Jahren mit neuem Album „Weather Diaries“ und Arcade Fire wollen "Everything now".
Playlist:
|
|
Artist
|
Track
|
Album
|
Label
|
|
1.
|
Little Barrie
|
You won´t stop us
|
Death Express
|
Non-Delux/Cargo
|
|
2.
|
Little Barrie
|
Love or love
|
Death Express
|
Non-Delux/Cargo
|
|
3.
|
Chain and the Gang
|
Devitalize
|
Best of Crime Rock
|
In the Red
|
|
4.
|
Chain and the Gang
|
What is a dollar?
|
Best of Crime Rock
|
In the Red
|
|
5.
|
Male Gaze
|
Didn´t
|
Miss Taken
|
Castle Face
|
|
6.
|
Male Gaze
|
If u were my girl
|
Miss Taken
|
Castle Face
|
|
7.
|
Bondage Fairies
|
Batwings
|
Alfa gaga cp wifi
|
Audiolith
|
|
8.
|
Bondage Fairies
|
Rat Rod Renegade
|
Alfa gaga cp wifi
|
Audiolith
|
|
9.
|
Arcade Fire
|
Creature Comfort
|
Everything now
|
Sony
|
|
10.
|
Arcade Fire
|
Electric Blue
|
Everything now
|
Sony
|
|
11.
|
Arcade Fire
|
Signs of Life
|
Everything now
|
Sony
|
|
12.
|
Nine Inch Nails
|
Less Than
|
Add Violence
|
|
|
13.
|
Xordox
|
Antidote
|
Neospection
|
Edition Mego
|
|
14.
|
Ride
|
Charm Assault
|
Weather Diaries
|
Wichita/PIAS
|
|
15.
|
Ride
|
Lateral Alice
|
Weather Diaries
|
Wichita/PIAS
|
|
16.
|
TV Haze
|
Under the couch
|
Scrap Museum
|
Poison City/Cargo
|
|
17.
|
Part Chimp
|
Mapoleon
|
IV
|
Rock Action
|
|
18.
|
Dale Crover
|
Bad Move
|
The fickle fingers of fate
|
Joyful Noise
|
|
19.
|
Dale Crover
|
Little Brother
|
The fickle fingers of fate
|
Joyful Noise
|
|
20.
|
Melvins
|
What´s wrong with you?
|
A walk with love and death
|
Ipecac
|
|
21.
|
Melvins
|
Black heath
|
A walk with love and death
|
Ipecac
|