Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 4.August 2017, 21-22.30 h

Der harte Drum-Punch von Melvins-Schlagzeuger Dale Crover bestimmt sowohl sein Soloalbum „The Fickle Fingers Of Fate“ als auch das neue Melvins-Doppelalbum „A Walk With Love And Death“, auf dem sich die Melvins zur Hälfte recht griffig geben, aber auf der anderen Hälfte wie ein Horror-B-Movie klingen.

Subversiv unterwegs ist immer schon Ian Svenonius, einst bei Nation Of Ulysses und The Make-Up, heute als Chain And The Gang. Bei Little Barrie ergibt der Clash des Breakbeats spielenden Schlagzeug mit Blues-Rock einen ungewöhnlichen Charme. Außerdem Musik vom Trio Male Gaze mit Fuzz-Gitarren-angetriebenem Bariton-Post-Punk, die Rückkehr der Shoegazer-Band Ride nach 20 Jahren mit neuem Album „Weather Diaries“ und Arcade Fire wollen "Everything now".

Playlist:

 

Artist

Track

Album

Label

 

1.

Little Barrie

You won´t stop us

Death Express

Non-Delux/Cargo

 

2.

Little Barrie

Love or love

Death Express

Non-Delux/Cargo

 

3.

Chain and the Gang

Devitalize

Best of Crime Rock

In the Red

 

4.

Chain and the Gang

What is a dollar?

Best of Crime Rock

In the Red

 

5.

Male Gaze

Didn´t

Miss Taken

Castle Face

 

6.

Male Gaze

If u were my girl

Miss Taken

Castle Face

 

7.

Bondage Fairies

Batwings

Alfa gaga cp wifi

Audiolith

 

8.

Bondage Fairies

Rat Rod Renegade

Alfa gaga cp wifi

Audiolith

 

9.

Arcade Fire

Creature Comfort

Everything now

Sony

 

10.

Arcade Fire

Electric Blue

Everything now

Sony

 

11.

Arcade Fire

Signs of Life

Everything now

Sony

 

12.

Nine Inch Nails

Less Than

Add Violence

 

 

13.

Xordox

Antidote

Neospection

Edition Mego

 

14.

Ride

Charm Assault

Weather Diaries

Wichita/PIAS

 

15.

Ride

Lateral Alice

Weather Diaries

Wichita/PIAS

 

16.

TV Haze

Under the couch

Scrap Museum

Poison City/Cargo

 

17.

Part Chimp

Mapoleon

IV

Rock Action

 

18.

Dale Crover

Bad Move

The fickle fingers of fate

Joyful Noise

 

19.

Dale Crover

Little Brother

The fickle fingers of fate

Joyful Noise

 

20.

Melvins

What´s wrong with you?

A walk with love and death

Ipecac

 

21.

Melvins

Black heath

A walk with love and death

Ipecac

 