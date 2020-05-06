Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 8. Mai 2020, 21 h - 22.30 h

Instrumentaler Kammer-Orchester-Progrock von JG Thirlwell (früher bei Foetus) und Simon Steensland trifft auf das schwer in Worte zu fassende neueste Baby von Faith No More in Gestalt seiner zweiten Albums mit Anthony Pateras als tetema. Überschwenglich und opulent geht´s zu auf dem vierten Album „For their love“ der Visionäre von Other Lives. Artrockig und staubtrocken agiert Joe Volk mit seiner Band Naiare auf dem Album „Primitive Energetics“.

Intim klingen die beiden neuen Album von Vintage-Americana-Meister M. Ward und dem Songwriter Damien Jurado mit seinem unwiderstehlichen Stimm-Schmelz.

Außerdem von Cello und Klavier dominierte Melancho-Intensität auf neuen Alben von Agnes Obel, Hilary Woods und Rebecca Foon (Esmerine, Saltland) und in der „Eternity Bay“ mit The Saxophones.

Playlist: