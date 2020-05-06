Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 8. Mai 2020, 21 h - 22.30 h

Instrumentaler Kammer-Orchester-Progrock von JG Thirlwell (früher bei Foetus) und Simon Steensland trifft auf das schwer in Worte zu fassende neueste Baby von Faith No More in Gestalt seiner zweiten Albums mit Anthony Pateras als tetema. Überschwenglich und opulent geht´s zu auf dem vierten Album „For their love“ der Visionäre von Other Lives. Artrockig und staubtrocken agiert Joe Volk mit seiner Band Naiare auf dem Album „Primitive Energetics“.

Intim klingen die beiden neuen Album von Vintage-Americana-Meister M. Ward und dem Songwriter Damien Jurado mit seinem unwiderstehlichen Stimm-Schmelz.

Außerdem von Cello und Klavier dominierte Melancho-Intensität auf neuen Alben von Agnes Obel, Hilary Woods und Rebecca Foon (Esmerine, Saltland) und in der „Eternity Bay“ mit The Saxophones.

 

Playlist:

 

Artist

Track

Album

Label

 

1.

JG Thirlwell & Simon Steensland

Heresy Flank

Oscillospira

Ipecac

 

2.

Tetema

Wait til mornin

Necroscape

Ipecac

 

3.

Tetema

All Signs uncensored

Necroscape

Ipecac

 

4.

Other Lives

All Eyes/For their love

For their love

PIAS

 

5.

Other Lives

Nites Out

For their love

PIAS

 

6.

M. Ward

Migration of Souls

Migration Stories

Anti

 

7.

M. Ward

Along the Santa Fe Trail

Migration Stories

Anti

 

8.

Damien Jurado

Arthur Aware

What´s new, Tomboy?

Loose Music

 

9.

Damien Jurado

Francine

What´s new, Tomboy?

Loose Music

 

10.

Joe Volk & Naiare

Individuation

Primitive Energetics

Glitterhouse

 

11.

Joe Volk & Naiare

Into your Movements

Primitive Energetics

Glitterhouse

 

12.

Agnes Obel

Myopia

Myopia

Deutsche Grammophon

 

13.

Agnes Obel

Broken Sleep

Myopia

Deutsche Grammophon

 

14.

Hilary Woods

Orange Tree

Birthmarks

Sacred Bones

 

15.

Hilary Woods

Through the dark, love

Birthmarks

Sacred Bones

 

16.

Rebecca Foon

Ocean Song

Waxing Moon

Constellation

 

17.

Rebecca Foon

Wide open Eyes

Waxing Moon

Constellation

 

18.

The Saxophones

Forgot my mantra

Eternity Bay

Full Time Hobby

 

19.

The Saxophones

Take my Fantasy

Eternity Bay

Full Time Hobby

 

20.

Anna Calvi

Swimming Pool (Feat. Julia Holter)

Hunted

Domino

 