Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 8. Mai 2020, 21 h - 22.30 h

Instrumentaler Kammer-Orchester-Progrock von JG Thirlwell (früher bei Foetus) und Simon Steensland trifft auf das schwer in Worte zu fassende neueste Baby von Faith No More in Gestalt seiner zweiten Albums mit Anthony Pateras als tetema. Überschwenglich und opulent geht´s zu auf dem vierten Album „For their love“ der Visionäre von Other Lives. Artrockig und staubtrocken agiert Joe Volk mit seiner Band Naiare auf dem Album „Primitive Energetics“.
Intim klingen die beiden neuen Album von Vintage-Americana-Meister M. Ward und dem Songwriter Damien Jurado mit seinem unwiderstehlichen Stimm-Schmelz.
Außerdem von Cello und Klavier dominierte Melancho-Intensität auf neuen Alben von Agnes Obel, Hilary Woods und Rebecca Foon (Esmerine, Saltland) und in der „Eternity Bay“ mit The Saxophones.
Playlist:
|
|
Artist
|
Track
|
Album
|
Label
|
|
1.
|
JG Thirlwell & Simon Steensland
|
Heresy Flank
|
Oscillospira
|
Ipecac
|
|
2.
|
Tetema
|
Wait til mornin
|
Necroscape
|
Ipecac
|
|
3.
|
Tetema
|
All Signs uncensored
|
Necroscape
|
Ipecac
|
|
4.
|
Other Lives
|
All Eyes/For their love
|
For their love
|
PIAS
|
|
5.
|
Other Lives
|
Nites Out
|
For their love
|
PIAS
|
|
6.
|
M. Ward
|
Migration of Souls
|
Migration Stories
|
Anti
|
|
7.
|
M. Ward
|
Along the Santa Fe Trail
|
Migration Stories
|
Anti
|
|
8.
|
Damien Jurado
|
Arthur Aware
|
What´s new, Tomboy?
|
Loose Music
|
|
9.
|
Damien Jurado
|
Francine
|
What´s new, Tomboy?
|
Loose Music
|
|
10.
|
Joe Volk & Naiare
|
Individuation
|
Primitive Energetics
|
Glitterhouse
|
|
11.
|
Joe Volk & Naiare
|
Into your Movements
|
Primitive Energetics
|
Glitterhouse
|
|
12.
|
Agnes Obel
|
Myopia
|
Myopia
|
Deutsche Grammophon
|
|
13.
|
Agnes Obel
|
Broken Sleep
|
Myopia
|
Deutsche Grammophon
|
|
14.
|
Hilary Woods
|
Orange Tree
|
Birthmarks
|
Sacred Bones
|
|
15.
|
Hilary Woods
|
Through the dark, love
|
Birthmarks
|
Sacred Bones
|
|
16.
|
Rebecca Foon
|
Ocean Song
|
Waxing Moon
|
Constellation
|
|
17.
|
Rebecca Foon
|
Wide open Eyes
|
Waxing Moon
|
Constellation
|
|
18.
|
The Saxophones
|
Forgot my mantra
|
Eternity Bay
|
Full Time Hobby
|
|
19.
|
The Saxophones
|
Take my Fantasy
|
Eternity Bay
|
Full Time Hobby
|
|
20.
|
Anna Calvi
|
Swimming Pool (Feat. Julia Holter)
|
Hunted
|
Domino
|