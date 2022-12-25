Jazz Matinee am Sonntag, den 25.12.2022, 9 Uhr bis 11 Uhr

Liebe Jazzfreundinnen und Jazzfreunde,

heute stellt Ihnen die Jazzredaktion (Michael van Gee / van-gee(at)net-base.de) zunächst noch weitere CDs des österreicischen Labels Alessa Records sowie eine ganze Reihe neuer Jazz CDs diverser Label vor. Sie hören Ausschnitte aus (voraussichtlich!) den folgenden CDs:

Saitenfalter - Auf der Suche Danach (Alessa Records ALR 1096), Dr. Urban´s Conglomerate - Pulsing (Alessa Records ALR 1104), Emiliano Sampaio Jazz Symphonic Orchestra - We Have A Dream (Alessa Records ALR 1105), Fabian Supancic Organ Trio - Explorations (Alessa Records ALR 1106), Karel Eriksson & Sound Pollution Eclectic - Same View / Different Meaning (Alessa Records ALR 1107), Weinberger & Wadhawani - Explorations Beyond The Borders (ATS Records CD-986), Tobias Hoffmann Jazz Orchestra - Conspiracy (Mons Records MR 874757), Piotre Schmidt International Sextet - Komeda Unknown 1967 (SJ Records 062), ZK Collaboration - Slow Food (Polish Jazz Vol. 86 Warner Music 9 65081 2), Hamlet & His Latin Jazz Experience - Susurros (Frei Audio Records HLJP 422), Philip Weyand - Myosotis (Unit Records UTR 5053), Surensemble - Immanencia (Allá Records ALLÁJ 013), Mose - Puls (Galileo Music GMV 117), Carmen Souza - Interconnectedness (Galileo Music GMC 098) und Dr. Will & Saschmo - To The Bone (Solid Pack Records SPR 115).

Zwei lange Stunden mit Musik der unterschiedlichsten Richtungen, die Sie nicht verpassen sollten!

Ps.: Heute Abend gibt es von 18 Uhr bis 20 Uhr wieder die Sendung Jazz Spezial, die wieder unter dem bewährten Motto steht "Old Wine New Bottles"!