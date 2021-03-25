Jazz Spezial am Sonntag, den 28.03.2021, 18 Uhr bis 20 Uhr (Sommerzeit!)

Jazz Spezial am Sonntag, den 28.03.2021, 18 Uhr bis 20 Uhr (Achtung: Sommerzeit!)

Liebe Jazzfreundinnen und Jazzfreunde,

heute steht die Sendung zum Beginn der Sommerzeit unter dem Motto "Old Wine New Bottles" und die Jazzredaktion (Michael van Gee / van-gee(aet)net-base.de) stellt Ihnen neue Jazz CDs diverser Label vor. Sie hören Ausschnitte aus den folgenden CDs:

Peggy Lee - All Aglow Again / The Hits of Peggy Lee (Essential Jazz Classics 11443), The Jazz Stylings of Anita O´ Day (Essential Jazz Classics 11441), The Dave Brubeck Quartet - Live In Indiana 1958 /American Jazz Classics A 90294), Gerry Mulligan & Thelonius Monk - Mulligan Meets Monk (American Jazz Classics A 90293), Bill Evans Trio - The Village Vanguard Sessions (American Jazz Classics A 90295), The Incredible Jazz Guitar of Wes Montgomery (Essential Jazz Classics 11442), The Dave Brubeck Quartet - Time OutTakes (Brubeck Editions BECD 20200901), Bill Evans - Live At Ronnie Scott´s (2CD Resonance Records HCD-2046), Bob Mover Featuring Tom Harrell - On The Move (Choice CDSOL-46815), Buddy DeFranco - Free Sail (Choice CDSOL-46808), Victor Feldman - Your Smile (Choice CDSOL-46805), The Bobby Shew Sextet - Play Song (Fresh Sound FSR-CD 997), Bill Goodwin - No Method (Fresh Sound FSR-CD 5063), Jerome Richardson - Groovin´ High In Barcelona (Fresh Sound FSR-CD 5065) und Kenny Barron & Mulgrew Miller - The Art of Piano Duo - Live (3CD Sunnyside Records SSC 4753).

Zwei lange Stunden mit erstklassiger Musik der Jazzgeschichte erwarten Sie! Seien Sie neugierig und gespannt!