Laut&Deutlich Playlist 13.09.2018 22:00 -23:30

Artist
Track
Release
Format
Label/
Vertrieb
Young Mothers
Bodiless Arms
Morose
CD
Super Secret Records
Young Mothers
Attica Black
Morose
CD
Super Secret Records
Danah Ruh
Out of Ada 20
Slices of life 10.1
EP
Slices of Life
The Mole
Come on kid
Slices of life 10.1
EP
Slices of Life
Psycho&Plastic
High Priests of Stimulacron
Kosmopop
DL
Give us your Gold
Psycho&Plastic
Planet Seductron
Kosmopop
DL
Give us your Gold
Jlin
Carbon 12
Autobiography
CD
Planet Mu
Jlin
Kundalini
Autobiography
CD
Planet Mu
Kammerflimmer Kollektief
Lucid Imperial Beach
There are actions which we have never neglected and …
CD
Bureau B
Kammerflimmer Kollektief
Lucid Imperial Beach
There are actions which we have never neglected and …
CD
Bureau B
Glynn Bigga Bush
Theme from Tincleton now
Sunken Foal Srories
LP
Schamoni Musik
Glynn Bigga Bush
Stories
Sunken Foal Srories
LP
Schamoni Musik
Glynn Bigga Bush
Cairo Wonk
Sunken Foal Srories
LP
Schamoni Musik
Noga Erez feat. Sammus
Cash out
s.T.
DL
City Slang