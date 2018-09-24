Playlist Laut&Deutlich: Laut&Deutlich Playlist 13.09.2018 22:00 -23:30

Artist

Track

Release

Format

Label/

Vertrieb

Young Mothers

Bodiless Arms

Morose

CD

Super Secret Records

Danah Ruh

Out of Ada 20

Slices of life 10.1

EP

Slices of Life

The Mole

Come on kid

Slices of life 10.1

EP

Slices of Life

Psycho&Plastic

High Priests of Stimulacron

Kosmopop

DL

Give us your Gold

Jlin

Carbon 12

Autobiography

CD

Planet Mu

Kammerflimmer Kollektief

Lucid Imperial Beach

There are actions which we have never neglected and …

CD

Bureau B

Glynn Bigga Bush

Theme from Tincleton now

Sunken Foal Srories

LP

Schamoni Musik

Glynn Bigga Bush

Cairo Wonk

Sunken Foal Srories

LP

Schamoni Musik

Noga Erez feat. Sammus

Cash out

s.T.

DL

 City Slang
   