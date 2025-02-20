Liberal Arts & Sciences Auftakte (aka LASeradio)

The debut of Liberal Arts & Sciences radio show (aka LASeradio) is coming to Dreyeckland radio! Together with students from different countries, we are going to explore the concept and questions of liberal education nowadays, differences between institutions, get to know some personal stories and what it means to study LAS in Freiburg. Whether you’re part of the LAS academic scene or simply curious about how a multidisciplinary education functions and influences lives, tune in to hear interviews, insights, and experiences of the diverse LAS community!