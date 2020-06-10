Delikatessen auf Plattentellern: Musicians of Colour Pt.1 - R.I.P.

GOOD NIGHT WHITE PRIDE!

Eine Sendung über verstorbene Musikerinnen und Musiker, die sich auf unterschiedlichste Weise gegen Rassismus eingesetzt haben.

 

Setlist:

1. Mongo Santamaria - Afro Blue

2. Nina Simone - Baltimore

3. Curtis Mayfield - Mighty mighty (spade and whity)

4. Gil Scott Heron - The revolution will not be televised

5. B. B. King - Chaines and Things

6. Bob Marley - Buffalo Soldier

7. Super Mama Djombo - Nambia

8. Tony Allen - Ariya

9. A Tribe called Quest - We the people