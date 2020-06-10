Musicians of Colour Pt.1 - R.I.P.

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 21 Stunden anhörbar.
GOOD NIGHT WHITE PRIDE!
Eine Sendung über verstorbene Musikerinnen und Musiker, die sich auf unterschiedlichste Weise gegen Rassismus eingesetzt haben.
Setlist:
1. Mongo Santamaria - Afro Blue
2. Nina Simone - Baltimore
3. Curtis Mayfield - Mighty mighty (spade and whity)
4. Gil Scott Heron - The revolution will not be televised
5. B. B. King - Chaines and Things
6. Bob Marley - Buffalo Soldier
7. Super Mama Djombo - Nambia
8. Tony Allen - Ariya
9. A Tribe called Quest - We the people