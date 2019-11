Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 01. November 2019 | 17-18 Uhr

Interpret Album Titel

Matt Berninger; Phoebe Bridgers Walking on a String Walking on a String

Vivian Girls Memory Something To Do

Vivian Girls Memory I'm Far Away

The Radio Dept. I Don't Need Love, I've Got My Band Pulling Our Weight

Ceremony In the Spirit World Now Turn Away the Bad Thing

Ceremony In the Spirit World Now Further I Was

Stereophonics Kind I Just Wanted The Goods

Stereophonics Kind Fly Like An Eagle

Cigarettes After Sex Cry Kiss It Off Me

Cigarettes After Sex Cry Hentai

Mikal Cronin Seeker Shelter