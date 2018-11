Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 02. November 2018 | 17-18 Uhr

Interpret Album Titel

Delta Sleep Ghost City Sans Soleil

Delta Sleep Ghost City Sultans of Ping

Soap&Skin From Gas to Solid / You Are My Friend Heal

Soap&Skin From Gas to Solid / You Are My Friend Safe With Me

Dilly Dally Heaven Doom

Dilly Dally Heaven Sober Motel

Dilly Dally Heaven Pretty Cold

Tom Odell Jubilee Road Jubilee Road

Tom Odell Jubilee Road Queen of Diamonds

Nap Eyes I'm Bad Now Every Time the Feeling

Antarctigo Vespucci Love in the Time of E-Mail Kimmy