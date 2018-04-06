Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 06. April 2018 | 17-18 Uhr

Nachdem KEEP YOU 2014 die große Stilwende für Pianos Become The Teeth einläutete, war die Ungewissheit groß, was Album Nummer Vier bringen würde. WAIT FOR LOVE zeigt nun: Die Tage von Post Hardcore und Screamo gehören endgültig der Vergangenheit an, die Band aus Baltimore ist im Emo-Indie-Rock angekommen. Verankert im post-rockigen Sound des Vorgängeralbums gibt sich WAIT FOR LOVE rund um feinfühligen Klargesang, melodieverliebte Gitarren und viel Reverb atmosphärisch und weitläufig.

Interpret Album Titel Pianos Become The Teeth Wait For Love Bitter Red Pianos Become The Teeth Wait For Love Bloody Sweet Anna Burch Quit the Curse 2 Cool 2 Care Anna Burch Quit the Curse Tea-Soaked Letter Piss River Piss River Police Car Strand of Oaks Harder Love Passing Out Strand of Oaks Harder Love Dream Brother The Vaccines Combat Sports Surfing in the Sky The Vaccines Combat Sports Maybe (Luck of the Draw) The Vaccines Combat Sports Young American Blissard Blissard II GFT