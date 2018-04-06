Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 06. April 2018 | 17-18 Uhr

Nachdem KEEP YOU 2014 die große Stilwende für Pianos Become The Teeth einläutete, war die Ungewissheit groß, was Album Nummer Vier bringen würde. WAIT FOR LOVE zeigt nun: Die Tage von Post Hardcore und Screamo gehören endgültig der Vergangenheit an, die Band aus Baltimore ist im Emo-Indie-Rock angekommen. Verankert im post-rockigen Sound des Vorgängeralbums gibt sich WAIT FOR LOVE rund um feinfühligen Klargesang, melodieverliebte Gitarren und viel Reverb atmosphärisch und weitläufig.
|
Interpret
|
Album
|
Titel
|
Pianos Become The Teeth
|
Wait For Love
|
Bitter Red
|
Pianos Become The Teeth
|
Wait For Love
|
Bloody Sweet
|
Anna Burch
|
Quit the Curse
|
2 Cool 2 Care
|
Anna Burch
|
Quit the Curse
|
Tea-Soaked Letter
|
Piss River
|
Piss River
|
Police Car
|
Strand of Oaks
|
Harder Love
|
Passing Out
|
Strand of Oaks
|
Harder Love
|
Dream Brother
|
The Vaccines
|
Combat Sports
|
Surfing in the Sky
|
The Vaccines
|
Combat Sports
|
Maybe (Luck of the Draw)
|
The Vaccines
|
Combat Sports
|
Young American
|
Blissard
|
Blissard II
|
GFT