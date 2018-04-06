Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 06. April 2018 | 17-18 Uhr

pianos become the teeth - wait for love
Nachdem KEEP YOU 2014 die große Stilwende für Pianos Become The Teeth einläutete, war die Ungewissheit groß, was Album Nummer Vier bringen würde. WAIT FOR LOVE zeigt nun: Die Tage von Post Hardcore und Screamo gehören endgültig der Vergangenheit an, die Band aus Baltimore ist im Emo-Indie-Rock angekommen. Verankert im post-rockigen Sound des Vorgängeralbums gibt sich WAIT FOR LOVE rund um feinfühligen Klargesang, melodieverliebte Gitarren und viel Reverb atmosphärisch und weitläufig.

Interpret

Album

Titel

Pianos Become The Teeth

Wait For Love

Bitter Red

Pianos Become The Teeth

Wait For Love

Bloody Sweet

Anna Burch

Quit the Curse

2 Cool 2 Care

Anna Burch

Quit the Curse

Tea-Soaked Letter

Piss River

Piss River

Police Car

Strand of Oaks

Harder Love

Passing Out

Strand of Oaks

Harder Love

Dream Brother

The Vaccines

Combat Sports

Surfing in the Sky

The Vaccines

Combat Sports

Maybe (Luck of the Draw)

The Vaccines

Combat Sports

Young American

Blissard

Blissard II

GFT