Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 14. April 2017 | 17-18 Uhr

Special-Sendung am Karfreitag zum Dude-Fest im Jubez in Karlsruhe am 21., 22. und 23. April 2017

Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 14. April 2017 | 17-18 Uhr

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 22 Stunden anhörbar.

dudefest 2017.jpg

Dude-Fest 2017
Dude-Fest 2017
Quelle: 
I-Net

Interpret

Album

Titel

Inter Arma

Paradise Gallows

Nomini

Inter Arma

Paradise Gallows

An Archer in the Emptiness

Ahab

The Boats Of The Glen Carrig

The Turn of a Friendly Card

Chelsea Wolfe

Hypnos / Flame

Grey Days

Valborg

Endstrand

Beerdigungsmaschine

Crippled Black Phoenix

Bronze

A future shock

Wear Your Wounds

WYW

Wear Your Wounds

Wolves In The Throne Room

Celestial Lineage

Woodland Cathedral

Pallbearer

Heartless

Lie of Survival

Das Dude-Fest am 21., 22. und 23. April 2017 in Karlsruhe im Jubez:

https://www.dudefest.de/line-up-3/

Einlass 16:00 Uhr - Beginn 17:00 Uhr

3-Tages-Ticket 86,90€ - 1-Tages-Ticket 35€ - 40€

Line-Up:

Freitag 21.04.2017

Samstag 22.04.2017

Sonntag 23.04.2017

Wolves In The Throne Room
Pillorian
Valborg
Inter Arma
Lycus
Fórn
Ultha
Woe

Dälek
Crippled Black Phoenix
Sumac
Oxbow
Oathbreaker
Pallbearer
Pontiak
Switchblade
Orson Hentschel
No Omega

Chelsea Wolfe
Ahab
Wear Your Wounds
True Widow
King Woman
Wiegedood
Fange
Earth Ship