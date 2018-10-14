For Whom The Moon A Nightsong Sings | 14/10/2018 | Post-Rock-Magazin

“Every sane society allows a certain number of people to deviate; you don’t have to join, you don’t have to play the game.”
"Jede vernünftige Gesellschaft erlaubt einer bestimmten Anzahl von Menschen, abzuweichen; Du musst nicht mitmachen, du musst das Spiel nicht spielen."
Diese Worte des englischen Philosophen Alan Watts eröffnen das neue Album “Great Escape” von Crippled Black Phoenix. Solche Gedanken sind denn auch das Grundthema, das sich durch die Songs hindurchzieht; die große Flucht – vor der Gesellschaft, vor der Welt, vor sich selbst.
|
Interpret
|
Album
|
Titel
|
We Were Promised Jetpacks
|
The More I Sleep the Less I Dream
|
Improbable
|
An Autumn For Crippled Children
|
The light of september
|
Lovelorn
|
An Autumn For Crippled Children
|
The light of september
|
The Silence Inside
|
Elysian Fields
|
Pink Air
|
Tidal Wave
|
Elysian Fields
|
Pink Air
|
Knights of the White Carnation
|
Crippled Black Phoenix
|
Great Escape
|
To You I Give
|
Crippled Black Phoenix
|
Great Escape
|
Times, They Are a'Raging
|
Crippled Black Phoenix
|
Great Escape
|
Nebulas
|
Ancestors
|
Suspended In Reflections
|
Through a Window
|
Ancestors
|
Suspended In Reflections
|
The Warm Glow
|
Black Belt Eagle Scout
|
Mother of My Children
|
Soft Stud
|
Black Belt Eagle Scout
|
Mother of My Children
|
Indians Never Die
|
Black Belt Eagle Scout
|
Mother of My Children
|
Keyboard
|
This Will Destroy You
|
New Others Part One
|
Syncage
|
This Will Destroy You
|
New Others Part One
|
Melted Jubilee
|
Slow Crush
|
Aurora
|
Glow
|
Slow Crush
|
Aurora
|
Tremble
HALLOWEEN DUDEFEST 2018
THE OCEAN, ROSETTA, ARABROT, THE HIRSCH EFFEKT, TELEPATHY, MINSK, ZATOKREV
Wann: Mittwoch 31. Oktober 2018 // Beginn 17:00 Uhr
Wo: Karlsruhe Jubez, Großer Saal (Haupteingang, 1. OG)
Wieviel: VVK: 32,90€ / AK: 35€
http://jubez.de/#!/event/vorankuendigung-halloween-dudefest/