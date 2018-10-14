For Whom The Moon A Nightsong Sings | 14/10/2018 | Post-Rock-Magazin

crippled black phoenix - the great escape
Every sane society allows a certain number of people to deviate; you don’t have to join, you don’t have to play the game.”
"Jede vernünftige Gesellschaft erlaubt einer bestimmten Anzahl von Menschen, abzuweichen; Du musst nicht mitmachen, du musst das Spiel nicht spielen."

Diese Worte des englischen Philosophen Alan Watts eröffnen das neue Album “Great Escape” von Crippled Black Phoenix. Solche Gedanken sind denn auch das Grundthema, das sich durch die Songs hindurchzieht; die große Flucht – vor der Gesellschaft, vor der Welt, vor sich selbst.

Interpret

Album

Titel

We Were Promised Jetpacks

The More I Sleep the Less I Dream

Improbable

An Autumn For Crippled Children

The light of september

Lovelorn

An Autumn For Crippled Children

The light of september

The Silence Inside

Elysian Fields

Pink Air

Tidal Wave

Elysian Fields

Pink Air

Knights of the White Carnation

Crippled Black Phoenix

Great Escape

To You I Give

Crippled Black Phoenix

Great Escape

Times, They Are a'Raging

Crippled Black Phoenix

Great Escape

Nebulas

Ancestors

Suspended In Reflections

Through a Window

Ancestors

Suspended In Reflections

The Warm Glow

Black Belt Eagle Scout

Mother of My Children

Soft Stud

Black Belt Eagle Scout

Mother of My Children

Indians Never Die

Black Belt Eagle Scout

Mother of My Children

Keyboard

This Will Destroy You

New Others Part One

Syncage

This Will Destroy You

New Others Part One

Melted Jubilee

Slow Crush

Aurora

Glow

Slow Crush

Aurora

Tremble

HALLOWEEN DUDEFEST 2018

THE OCEAN, ROSETTA, ARABROT, THE HIRSCH EFFEKT, TELEPATHY, MINSK, ZATOKREV

Wann: Mittwoch 31. Oktober 2018 // Beginn 17:00 Uhr             
Wo: Karlsruhe Jubez, Großer Saal (Haupteingang, 1. OG)
Wieviel: VVK: 32,90€ / AK: 35€
http://jubez.de/#!/event/vorankuendigung-halloween-dudefest/

 