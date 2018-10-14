For Whom The Moon A Nightsong Sings | 14/10/2018 | Post-Rock-Magazin

“Every sane society allows a certain number of people to deviate; you don’t have to join, you don’t have to play the game.”

"Jede vernünftige Gesellschaft erlaubt einer bestimmten Anzahl von Menschen, abzuweichen; Du musst nicht mitmachen, du musst das Spiel nicht spielen."

Diese Worte des englischen Philosophen Alan Watts eröffnen das neue Album “Great Escape” von Crippled Black Phoenix. Solche Gedanken sind denn auch das Grundthema, das sich durch die Songs hindurchzieht; die große Flucht – vor der Gesellschaft, vor der Welt, vor sich selbst.

Interpret Album Titel We Were Promised Jetpacks The More I Sleep the Less I Dream Improbable An Autumn For Crippled Children The light of september Lovelorn An Autumn For Crippled Children The light of september The Silence Inside Elysian Fields Pink Air Tidal Wave Elysian Fields Pink Air Knights of the White Carnation Crippled Black Phoenix Great Escape To You I Give Crippled Black Phoenix Great Escape Times, They Are a'Raging Crippled Black Phoenix Great Escape Nebulas Ancestors Suspended In Reflections Through a Window Ancestors Suspended In Reflections The Warm Glow Black Belt Eagle Scout Mother of My Children Soft Stud Black Belt Eagle Scout Mother of My Children Indians Never Die Black Belt Eagle Scout Mother of My Children Keyboard This Will Destroy You New Others Part One Syncage This Will Destroy You New Others Part One Melted Jubilee Slow Crush Aurora Glow Slow Crush Aurora Tremble

HALLOWEEN DUDEFEST 2018

THE OCEAN, ROSETTA, ARABROT, THE HIRSCH EFFEKT, TELEPATHY, MINSK, ZATOKREV

Wann: Mittwoch 31. Oktober 2018 // Beginn 17:00 Uhr

Wo: Karlsruhe Jubez, Großer Saal (Haupteingang, 1. OG)

Wieviel: VVK: 32,90€ / AK: 35€

http://jubez.de/#!/event/vorankuendigung-halloween-dudefest/