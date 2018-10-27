MädchenMusik

Der Herbst ist da. Aus manchen Löchern hörte ich sogar schon Weihnachten grunzen.
Aber lasst uns doch erstmal den Herbst genießen! Mit außerordentlich dufte Musik von Frauen,
die ihr wahrscheinlich noch nicht so häufig im Radio gehört habt. Heute ein Mix auf Blues, Soul und ein bisschen Indie- Rock.
Viel Spaß
deinePetra
Playlist:
No Good Town- Trixie And The Trainwrecks
End Of Nowhere- Trixie And The Trainwrecks
God Damn Angels- Trixie And The Trainwrecks
Mama Said- Cat Clyde
The Man I Loved Blues- Cat Clyde
Remember Brick Lane- Georgia & The Vintage Youth
Wrapped Around Your Finger- Georgia & The Vintage Youth
Glory- Georgia & The Vintage Youth
Soft Stud- Black Belt Eagle Scout
Indians Never Die- Black Belt Eagle Scout
I Don`t Have You In My Life- Black Belt Eagle Scout
Atoll- Nai Palm
Nakamarra- Hiatus Kajyote
Wititj- Nai Palm
Crossfire/ So Into You- Nai Palm