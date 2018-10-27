MädchenMusik

Der Herbst ist da. Aus manchen Löchern hörte ich sogar schon Weihnachten grunzen.

Aber lasst uns doch erstmal den Herbst genießen! Mit außerordentlich dufte Musik von Frauen,

die ihr wahrscheinlich noch nicht so häufig im Radio gehört habt. Heute ein Mix auf Blues, Soul und ein bisschen Indie- Rock.

Viel Spaß

deinePetra

Playlist:

No Good Town- Trixie And The Trainwrecks

End Of Nowhere- Trixie And The Trainwrecks

God Damn Angels- Trixie And The Trainwrecks

Mama Said- Cat Clyde

The Man I Loved Blues- Cat Clyde

Remember Brick Lane- Georgia & The Vintage Youth

Wrapped Around Your Finger- Georgia & The Vintage Youth

Glory- Georgia & The Vintage Youth

Soft Stud- Black Belt Eagle Scout

Indians Never Die- Black Belt Eagle Scout

I Don`t Have You In My Life- Black Belt Eagle Scout

Atoll- Nai Palm

Nakamarra- Hiatus Kajyote

Wititj- Nai Palm

Crossfire/ So Into You- Nai Palm