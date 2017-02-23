Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 24. Februar 2017 | 17-18 Uhr

Das Musikmagazin bei RDL bleibt faschingsfreie Zone! Definitiv! Narren und sonstiges Gesocks werden erbarmungslos des Studios verwiesen. Keine Ausnahmen! Zuwiderhandlungen werden mit Modern Talking über Kopfhörer nicht unter drei Stunden geahndet. Danke fürs Gespräch.

Interpret

Album

Titel

The Early November

Fifteen Years

Outside

The Early November

Fifteen Years

Tell Me Why

Deaf Havana

All These Countless Nights

Happiness

Deaf Havana

All These Countless Nights

Pretty Low

Amber Run

For A Moment, I Was Lost

No Answers

Amber Run

For A Moment, I Was Lost

Wastelands

Heat

Overnight

Lush

Heat

Overnight

Rose De Lima

Heat

Overnight

Cold Hard Morning Light

Groenland

A Wider Space

Distractions

Groenland

A Wider Space

Times of Survival