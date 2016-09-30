Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 30. September 2016 | 17-18 Uhr

king creosote - astronaut meets appleman
king creosote - astronaut meets appleman
Cocoon

Welcome Home

Get Well Soon

Cocoon

Welcome Home

I Can't Wait

Florence + The Machine

Wish That You Were Here

Wish That You Were Here

Allah-Las

Calico Review

Famous Phone Figure

Allah-Las

Calico Review

High & Dry

Mesh

Looking Skyward

Kill Your Darlings

Mesh

Looking Skyward

The Last One Standing

King Creosote

Astronaut Meets Appleman

Melin Wynt

King Creosote

Astronaut Meets Appleman

You Just Want

Northern Lite

You Are Not Alone (EP)

You Are Not Alone (Club Mix)

