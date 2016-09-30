Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 30. September 2016 | 17-18 Uhr

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 23 Stunden anhörbar.
|
Interpret
|
Album
|
Titel
|
Cocoon
|
Welcome Home
|
Get Well Soon
|
Cocoon
|
Welcome Home
|
I Can't Wait
|
Florence + The Machine
|
Wish That You Were Here
|
Wish That You Were Here
|
Allah-Las
|
Calico Review
|
Famous Phone Figure
|
Allah-Las
|
Calico Review
|
High & Dry
|
Mesh
|
Looking Skyward
|
Kill Your Darlings
|
Mesh
|
Looking Skyward
|
The Last One Standing
|
King Creosote
|
Astronaut Meets Appleman
|
Melin Wynt
|
King Creosote
|
Astronaut Meets Appleman
|
You Just Want
|
Northern Lite
|
You Are Not Alone (EP)
|
You Are Not Alone (Club Mix)