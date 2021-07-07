Our Voice special about Colourful Voices

Diese Woche bei Our Voice berichten wir über das Netzwerktreffen vom netzwerk medien-vielfalt! Rund 40 JournalistInnen aus Geflüchtete Radio kamen nach Freiburg um sich über zukünftige Zusammenarbeit auszutauschen. Krishan - lokaler Koordinator des online Magazin "Colourful Voices", Wahid - lokaler Koordinator von Radio Connection in Berlin, Azin - Zuständig für Öffentlichkeitsarbeit und Rufine Songué von Our Voice unterhalten sich über ihre Rollen innerhalb des Netzwerks. Das Gespräch ist auf Englisch und Deutsch.

This week on Our Voice we report on the network meeting of netzwerk medien-vielfalt! About 40 journalists from refugee radio came to Freiburg to exchange ideas about future cooperation. Krishan - local coordinator of the online magazine "Colourful Voices", Wahid - local coordinator of Radio Connection in Berlin, Azin - responsible for public relations and Rufine Songué from Our Voice talk about their roles within the network. The conversation is in English and German.

Tune in, at 4pm on 102.3Mhz or livestream on rdl.de