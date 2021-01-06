Heute in Our Voice sprechen wir über 5 Jahre. Von 2015 bis 2020. 2015 wurde in den deutschen Medien als das Jahr der Flüchtlingskrise genannt oder das Jahr der Willkommenskultur oder das Jahr von „Wir schaffen das“. Wir haben eine Bilanz gezogen und Interviews mit ExpertInnen , AktivistInnen, JournalistInnen und Geflüchtete Menschen geführt. Darunter war das Interview mit Adam Alazawe, freier Journalist, der 2015 von Syrien nach Deutschland kam. Wir sprachen auch mit Larry Maccauley, der 2014 das Refugee Radio Network gründete. Das ist deutschlandweit das erste Radioprogramm von und für Geflüchtete. Diese Interviews hören wir in der heutigen Sendung.

EN

Today in Our Voice we will talk about 5 years. From 2015 to 2020. 2015 was named in the German media as the year of the refugee crisis or the year of the welcoming culture or the year of “We can do it”. Five years later, we looked back and conducted interviews with experts, activists, journalists and refugees. Among them was the interview with Adam Alazawe, a freelance journalist who came to Germany from Syria in 2015. We also spoke to Larry Maccauley, who founded the Refugee Radio Network in 2014. This is the first radio program in Germany by and for refugees. We will hear about it in this show.

Tune in!