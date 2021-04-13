Refugee Radio Network - the first radio station in Germany by and for refugees

In 2014, a year before the so-called wave of refugees, Larry Maccauley founded the Refugee Radio Network, which is considered the first radio station in Germany by and for refugees. With this program, refugees had the opportunity to talk about their own issues for the first time. Larry tells how the idea for the project came up and how the wave of refugees influenced the work of the network.The Refugee Radio Network has not only influenced the lives of many refugees but also German media coverage. Team members are asked for important city issues or for panel discussions on the subject of displacement and migration. Larry talks about that.