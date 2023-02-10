Schrill – 10.02.2022

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 20 Stunden anhörbar.
Synths – Feminoise – Soundscapes – Chipbreak – Digital Gremlins – Rumbling Dance Tracks.
Intro: Im Inhalatorium (Eigene Aufnahme)
Hong Kong Community Radio – Fundraiser Compilation
* CNDSD & VIIAAN – 01 800 (3:54)
* YOZY – Imposible (3:53)
Vladislav Delay – Working With [Dancefloor Classics Vol. 1]
Lime68k – 1phive [3phive EP]
Messica Arson – Dark Classic [Corners of Disorder]
Loula Yorke – Feint [YOUL]
Sukkube – Self Duplicate [Untraceable]
ulla – sad face [foam]
Pedra Ferro – Plurality Stream [Deviations]
Perú país con futuro – Soli-Compilation
* Paola Torres Núñez del Prado – Auristela cantándole a los animales
* Patricia Saucedo – El despertar de los ñaupa