For Whom The Moon A Nightsong Sings | 01/10/2017 | Post-Rock-Magazin

Der Oktober ist passend zur Jahreszeit vollgepackt mit hochkarätigen Konzerten im Dreyeckland: "Alcest", "Anathema" und "Godspeed You Black Emperor" in der Laiterie in Strasbourg, "Mogwai" in der Reithalle in Basel und "We Stood Like Kings" im Slowclub in Freiburg. Jetzt fehlt nur noch das entsprechende nasskalte Wetter mit Nieselregen und Sturmböen, so dass sich eine trostlose und melancholische Grundstimmung breitmachen kann. Dauert nicht mehr lang. Winter is coming. Pippi.

Interpret

Album

Titel

65daysofstatic

Silent Running

Overture

The Swan Thief

II

Cold Calm

The Swan Thief

II

Edax Mare

Kalamahara

Greener Fields

Nuszknacker

Kalamahara

Greener Fields

Waters

Illyria

Illyria

Into The Pleiades

Illyria

Illyria

Origins

Godspeed You! Black Emperor

Luciferian Towers

Bosses Hang, Pt. I

Godspeed You! Black Emperor

Luciferian Towers

Bosses Hang, Pt. II

Godspeed You! Black Emperor

Luciferian Towers

Bosses Hang, Pt. III

Godspeed You! Black Emperor

Luciferian Towers

Undoing a Luciferian Towers

Behind the Shadow Drops

Harmonic

Ether

Behind the Shadow Drops

Harmonic

Harmonic

Battle of Mice

A Day of Nights

The Lamb and the Labrador

Battle of Mice

A Day of Nights

Wrapped In Plain

Mogwai

Young Team

Tracy

Konzerttermine:

2017/10/07: La Laiterie in Strasbourg: Anathema & Alcest: Beginn 20:00 Uhr / AK 29€
2017/10/14: Alte Hackerei in Karlsruhe: Sleepmakeswaves ==> tba.
2017/10/18: Z7 in Basel: Anathema & Alcest: Beginn 20:00 Uhr / AK 35€
2017/10/19: Slowclub in Freiburg: We Stood like Kings: Beginn: 20:00 Uhr / AK: 8€
2017/10/21: La Laiterie in Strasbourg: Godspeed You Black Emperor: Beginn 20:00 Uhr / AK 32€
2017/10/26: Reithalle in Basel: Mogwai: Einlass: 19:30 Uhr / AK 40€
2017/10/28: Bielefeld: Das Kapitän Platte Fest

 