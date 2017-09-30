For Whom The Moon A Nightsong Sings | 01/10/2017 | Post-Rock-Magazin

|
Interpret
|
Album
|
Titel
|
65daysofstatic
|
Silent Running
|
Overture
|
The Swan Thief
|
II
|
Cold Calm
|
The Swan Thief
|
II
|
Edax Mare
|
Kalamahara
|
Greener Fields
|
Nuszknacker
|
Kalamahara
|
Greener Fields
|
Waters
|
Illyria
|
Illyria
|
Into The Pleiades
|
Illyria
|
Illyria
|
Origins
|
Godspeed You! Black Emperor
|
Luciferian Towers
|
Bosses Hang, Pt. I
|
Godspeed You! Black Emperor
|
Luciferian Towers
|
Bosses Hang, Pt. II
|
Godspeed You! Black Emperor
|
Luciferian Towers
|
Bosses Hang, Pt. III
|
Godspeed You! Black Emperor
|
Luciferian Towers
|
Undoing a Luciferian Towers
|
Behind the Shadow Drops
|
Harmonic
|
Ether
|
Behind the Shadow Drops
|
Harmonic
|
Harmonic
|
Battle of Mice
|
A Day of Nights
|
The Lamb and the Labrador
|
Battle of Mice
|
A Day of Nights
|
Wrapped In Plain
|
Mogwai
|
Young Team
|
Tracy
Konzerttermine:
2017/10/07: La Laiterie in Strasbourg: Anathema & Alcest: Beginn 20:00 Uhr / AK 29€
2017/10/14: Alte Hackerei in Karlsruhe: Sleepmakeswaves ==> tba.
2017/10/18: Z7 in Basel: Anathema & Alcest: Beginn 20:00 Uhr / AK 35€
2017/10/19: Slowclub in Freiburg: We Stood like Kings: Beginn: 20:00 Uhr / AK: 8€
2017/10/21: La Laiterie in Strasbourg: Godspeed You Black Emperor: Beginn 20:00 Uhr / AK 32€
2017/10/26: Reithalle in Basel: Mogwai: Einlass: 19:30 Uhr / AK 40€
2017/10/28: Bielefeld: Das Kapitän Platte Fest