For Whom The Moon A Nightsong Sings | 01/10/2017 | Post-Rock-Magazin

Der Oktober ist passend zur Jahreszeit vollgepackt mit hochkarätigen Konzerten im Dreyeckland: "Alcest", "Anathema" und "Godspeed You Black Emperor" in der Laiterie in Strasbourg, "Mogwai" in der Reithalle in Basel und "We Stood Like Kings" im Slowclub in Freiburg. Jetzt fehlt nur noch das entsprechende nasskalte Wetter mit Nieselregen und Sturmböen, so dass sich eine trostlose und melancholische Grundstimmung breitmachen kann. Dauert nicht mehr lang. Winter is coming. Pippi.