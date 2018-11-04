For Whom The Moon A Nightsong Sings | 04/11/2018 | Post-Rock-Magazin

Obwohl Symphonic und Post-Black-Metal oftmals eine gewisse Dramatik und Epik miteinander teilen, gibt es bisher kaum Bands, die diese beiden Variationen des Metal in ihrer Musik vereinen. Mit „Stars Wept To The Sea“ will sich UNREQVITED nun daran machen, diese Lücke zu schließen. Orchestraler und mit ausgedehnteren Instrumentalpassagen soll das zweite Album des kanadischen Ein-Mann-Projekts das Debüt „Disquiet“ überflügeln und die beiden Genres enger aneinander binden. Äußerst gut gelungen, Pippi.
|
Interpret
|
Album
|
Titel
|
65daysofstatic
|
Silent Running
|
Overture
|
A Forest of Stars
|
Grave Mounds and Grave Mistakes
|
Persistence Is All
|
A Forest of Stars
|
Grave Mounds and Grave Mistakes
|
Precipice Pirouette
|
The Ocean
|
Phanerozoic I: Palaeozoic
|
Devonian: Nascent
|
Unreqvited
|
Stars Wept to the Sea
|
Soulscape
|
Unreqvited
|
Stars Wept to the Sea
|
Stardust
|
Tides Of Man
|
Every Nothing
|
Naked Words/Sacred Mouth
|
A Storm of Light
|
Anthroscene
|
Blackout
|
Helrunar
|
Vanitas Vanitatvm
|
In Eis und Nacht
|
Helrunar
|
Vanitas Vanitatvm
|
Vanitas Vanitatum
|
The End Of The Ocean
|
Bravado
|
Bravado
|
Coldbones
|
Where It All Began
|
Lost
|
Coldbones
|
Where It All Began
|
To Whatever End
|
Coldbones
|
Where It All Began
|
Where It All Began
|
Bald Anders
|
Spiel
|
Das achte Haus
|
Action & Tension & Space
|
Skaredalen Funhouse
|
Eureka