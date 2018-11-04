For Whom The Moon A Nightsong Sings | 04/11/2018 | Post-Rock-Magazin

For Whom The Moon A Nightsong Sings | 04/11/2018

unreqvited - stars wept to the sea
unreqvited - stars wept to the sea
Obwohl Symphonic und Post-Black-Metal oftmals eine gewisse Dramatik und Epik miteinander teilen, gibt es bisher kaum Bands, die diese beiden Variationen des Metal in ihrer Musik vereinen. Mit „Stars Wept To The Sea“ will sich UNREQVITED nun daran machen, diese Lücke zu schließen. Orchestraler und mit ausgedehnteren Instrumentalpassagen soll das zweite Album des kanadischen Ein-Mann-Projekts das Debüt „Disquiet“ überflügeln und die beiden Genres enger aneinander binden. Äußerst gut gelungen, Pippi.

Interpret

Album

Titel

65daysofstatic

Silent Running

Overture

A Forest of Stars

Grave Mounds and Grave Mistakes

Persistence Is All

A Forest of Stars

Grave Mounds and Grave Mistakes

Precipice Pirouette

The Ocean

Phanerozoic I: Palaeozoic

Devonian: Nascent

Unreqvited

Stars Wept to the Sea

Soulscape

Unreqvited

Stars Wept to the Sea

Stardust

Tides Of Man

Every Nothing

Naked Words/Sacred Mouth

A Storm of Light

Anthroscene

Blackout

Helrunar

Vanitas Vanitatvm

In Eis und Nacht

Helrunar

Vanitas Vanitatvm

Vanitas Vanitatum

The End Of The Ocean

Bravado

Bravado

Coldbones

Where It All Began

Lost

Coldbones

Where It All Began

To Whatever End

Coldbones

Where It All Began

Where It All Began

Bald Anders

Spiel

Das achte Haus

Action & Tension & Space

Skaredalen Funhouse

Eureka