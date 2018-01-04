For Whom The Moon A Nightsong Sings | 07/01/2018 | Post-Rock-Magazin

Eine musikalische Unnahbar- und Vielseitigkeit entpuppt sich als das ganz große Faustpfand von den "Dialects" aus Glasgow und lässt sie musikalisch irgendwo zwischen der Experimentierfreude von "Battles", dem Punch von "And So I Watch You From Afar" und der Epik von "Explosions In The Sky" einordnen. Mehr davon gibts im ersten Post-Rock-Magazin des Jahres 2018 auf Radio Dreyeckland.

Interpret

Album

Titel

Autumn Moonlight

Passengers

Way Out of Here

Sonson

A shine below the mound

Medicine Lumber

Sonson

A shine below the mound

Tupilak

Legend

Midnight Champion

Cryptid

Legend

Midnight Champion

Liquid Rust

Dialects

Because Your Path

Is Unlike Any Other

Escape Velocity

Dialects

Because Your Path

Is Unlike Any Other

Lorentzian

Halma

Granular

Deep White

Endless Exile

Nocturnal

Secrets in the Dark

Endless Exile

Nocturnal

Shades of Gray

Diary of My Misanthropy

Leviathan

Are You Dreaming

Diary of My Misanthropy

Leviathan

Leviathan

This is a Process

of a Still Life

Land Has Never Seemed

Further

Haunted By Waters

Echoes

Cornerstone

Love, Let Go

Echoes

Cornerstone

So I Followed My Feet

Ylva

Meta

Sting in the Air