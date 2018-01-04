|
Interpret
|
Album
|
Titel
|
Autumn Moonlight
|
Passengers
|
Way Out of Here
|
Sonson
|
A shine below the mound
|
Medicine Lumber
|
Sonson
|
A shine below the mound
|
Tupilak
|
Legend
|
Midnight Champion
|
Cryptid
|
Legend
|
Midnight Champion
|
Liquid Rust
|
Dialects
|
Because Your Path
Is Unlike Any Other
|
Escape Velocity
|
Dialects
|
Because Your Path
Is Unlike Any Other
|
Lorentzian
|
Halma
|
Granular
|
Deep White
|
Endless Exile
|
Nocturnal
|
Secrets in the Dark
|
Endless Exile
|
Nocturnal
|
Shades of Gray
|
Diary of My Misanthropy
|
Leviathan
|
Are You Dreaming
|
Diary of My Misanthropy
|
Leviathan
|
Leviathan
|
This is a Process
of a Still Life
|
Land Has Never Seemed
Further
|
Haunted By Waters
|
Echoes
|
Cornerstone
|
Love, Let Go
|
Echoes
|
Cornerstone
|
So I Followed My Feet
|
Ylva
|
Meta
|
Sting in the Air
Eine musikalische Unnahbar- und Vielseitigkeit entpuppt sich als das ganz große Faustpfand von den "Dialects" aus Glasgow und lässt sie musikalisch irgendwo zwischen der Experimentierfreude von "Battles", dem Punch von "And So I Watch You From Afar" und der Epik von "Explosions In The Sky" einordnen. Mehr davon gibts im ersten Post-Rock-Magazin des Jahres 2018 auf Radio Dreyeckland.
For Whom The Moon A Nightsong Sings | 07/01/2018 | Post-Rock-Magazin
Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 19 Stunden anhörbar.