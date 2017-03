Tune in to Dialogues with Eggie for an exclusive story of the service dog for diabetics, Butter, and her owner Ms. Stella Chew at 13:00 on 26.3.2017. Eggie and Popochen are proud to introduce the programme Dogs and Diabetes Singapore and to raise public awareness for Type I diabetes.

For more information, please visit our Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/DialoguesWithEggie/