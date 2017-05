Dialogues with Eggie will air for the penultimate time on May 28, 2017. We take a brief look at the past two years of broadcasting and listen to never-before-aired clips from previous radio guests. Eggie is also giving away a Chinese calligraphic painting worth at least SGD50 to the first listener who names all the languages that can be heard in this second last show.

For more information, visit our Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/DialoguesWithEggie/