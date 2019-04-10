Desmond, a nigerian asylum seeker came to (SAGA) last thursday for the problem in his asylum circle. He is living in Stuttgart near 4years but still looking for a positive answer. He came to SAGA in search of solutions and calls the German Goverment to listen to his voice.
Desmond interview
