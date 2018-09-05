Importance of SAGA

The frustration among Gambian’s is alarming by the day on the fate of their asylum and residential permits. Due to the high rate of asylum rejection among Gambians from the Bundes Armt für Migration und Flüchtlinge (BAMF). Gambian’s mainly failed asylum seekers occupied the gate of the Südbadisches Aktion Gegen Abschiebung (SAGA) for legal advice's on their asylum cases.

Nyima Jadama ask them why and other problems that lead them to SAGA, a member of the organisation also explains the role of SAGA for refugees especially to Gambian's whom are the said to be the majority seeking help on their asylum cases.