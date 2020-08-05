Saffronisation imposed by Hindu nationalists

The Modi administration introduced the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which was passed by the Parliament of India on 11 December 2019. It was to provide a path to Indian citizenship for illegal migrants from neighboring states, but muslims are explicitly excluded. It's the first time religion had been used as a criterion for citizenship. Almost 2 million muslims now are concerned to be made stateless by the BJP government.

There were huge protests against the act, many people - foremost muslims - were killed in pogrom-like and systematic violent attacks with the support of law enforcement. In the meantime at least eight states announced not to implement the law.

Lalit Vachani, researcher, teacher and filmmaker working at the University of Göttingen, states that India is turning into an autoritarian Hindu nationalist state. The BJP administration comes from the tradition of an Hindu nationalist organisation called RSS.

And also the current conditions of the lockdown and the pandemic is fuelling anti-muslim racism according to Vachani...

Interview auf Deutsch hier.