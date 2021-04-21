Save Negros Island

english below

Auf der Insel Negros in den zentral-Philippinen finden gleichzeitig mehrere umweltschädigende Projekte statt. Der Aktivist Jedd von „Food-not-Bombs Bacolod“ berichtet davon, vom Widerstand dagegen und von der gefährdeten Situation radikaler Aktivist*innen auf den Philippinen.

Seit dem Interview kam es zu einer weiteren Ermordung eines Aktivisten nur wenige hundert Meter vom Space der „Food-not-Bombs“ Aktivist*innen entfernt. Infos dazu gibt es hier (englisch).

Der Beitrag ist ziemlich kurzfristig entstanden und sollte auf dem Klimacamp abgespielt werden. Ein ausführlicheres Interview ist in Planung.

Der Beitrag ist in englisch

Bei Interesse an Vernetzung zur Unterstützung radikaler Aktivist*innen auf den Philippinen meldet euch bei: archipelago_support ät riseup.net.

Eine Petition gegen die Waldzerstörung könnt ihr hier unterzeichnen: bit.ly/SaveNegrosForests

Spenden an die Aktivist*innen werden hier gesammelt und dann weitergegeben:

jugend in der welt e.V.

DE68600100700965750702

PBNKDEFF

Betreff: archipelago

Vielen Dank!

On the island of Negros in the central philippines, two projects are threatening the environment. A street cutting through a natural park and black sand mining on the coastline. Activist Jedd from „Food-not-Bombs Bacolod“ tells us about it, about the resistance and the situation for activists in the philippines.

Since the feature was created another activist has been shot dead right next to the „Food-not-Bombs“ space. you‘ll find more infos here.

The feature was put together on short notice to be played at the climate camp. A more extensive interview is being planned at the moment. The feature is in english.

If you are interested in supporting activists in the philipines and want to get in touch to organize this, email to: archipelago_support ät riseup.net.

You can sign a petition against the destruction of the forest here: bit.ly/SaveNegrosForests

Donations to the activists are collected here and will then be transferred to them:

jugend in der welt e.V.

DE68600100700965750702

PBNKDEFF

Betreff: archipelago

Thank you!

