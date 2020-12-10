"Refugees for Refugees" needs support!

The year 2020 is coming to an end and the refugee self-organization “Refugees for Refugees” wants to take a look back. Also this year, the organization was able to implement many projects and support people in crisis situations. This was made possible primarily through donations. But not all costs have been covered, and so that the organization can continue to provide future support, further donations are needed. Rex Osa, activist for the rights of refugees and founder of the organization, explains what has happened this year and what they need to keep things going.