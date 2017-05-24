"Our Commons" from Turkey will be in the UniverSSE2017 Congress for Social and Solidarity Economy

The grassroots movement "Our Commons" from Turkey is going to participate in the 4th European Social and Solidarity Economy (SSE) Congress in Athens. The Congress will take place in The Agricultural University in Athens from the 9th to the 11th of June(Program: https://universse2017.org/en/program/). Many SSE groups and projects from all over Europe will come to discuss and present ideas and needs of the field.

In the interview one activist is telling why Our Commons will come to Athens and what they expect of the Congress.



In these days the organizing team of the UniverSSE2017 is running a Crowdfunding campaign to cover the travel and accommodation costs of some participating groups and some administrative costs of the congress. You can support the congress and the groups by donating here: https://en.goteo.org/project/universse2017congress