New Neighbours community Outreach workshop in Vienna

The New Neighbours project continues its series of seminars in community radio stations across Europe. After Freiburg, about 10 journalists from different European community radio stations met from 20 to 21 November in Vienna, Austria, to exchange and discuss about inclusion, diversity and multingulism in community radio.

The workshop was hosted by RADIO ORANGE and OKTO TV. This meeting was founded by the European Union´s Asylum, migration and Integration Found.

At the end of the seminar we received Maiada Hadaia's opinion on the New Neighbours project, the participation of refugees in community radios and colourfulvoices.net, the common platform of refugee radios.