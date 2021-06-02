Dear White People. Let's Break the Silence, Black Life Matter!

Dear White People. Let's Break the Silence. this event is coming up from the Monday, 7th - Sunday, 13th June 2021.

There are series of activities that will take place from the 7th - 13th. All COVID-19 protocals must be observed when attending any of the programs.

Anyone, can contact Dear White People on their facebook page. write to them for any informations.

Also, Black Life Matter, is inviting everyone who cares about anti-racism and Discriminations for join them and support the movement.

They are also planning for a unifying events which will bring unity and solidarities among the whites and Blacks. Black Life Matter says "All lives Matter"