"Dear White People..." Let's Break the Silence! is a festival that addresses issues such as colonialism, racism, ecological crisis and the exploitation of the Global South through workshops, panel discussions, performances, lectures, films, exhibitions or podcasts. The next edition will take place from Monday 7th to Sunday 13th of June, 2021. Rebecca Renz and Tú Qùynh-Nhu Nguyễn talk about the event’s outlines.