Today on Our Voice:

- "Moria is burning" #LeaveNooneBehind

- Interview with french-senegalese singer and songwriter Awa Ly

- Interview ethiopian also singer and songwriter Feven Yoseph

- Qùynh-nhu, Member of the BiPoc Group of Freiburg, reports about the reading from the book “Sendbo-o-ten”

#OurVoice